Manchester City apologizes for fans interrupting Liverpool's Hillsborough moment of silence

It has been 33 years since Liverpool's Hillsborough disaster. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

The preceding moments of Saturday's FA Cup semifinal between Manchester City and Liverpool saw some ugliness when a group of City fans interrupted a moment of silence recognizing the Hillsborough disaster.

Minutes before kickoff, referee Michael Oliver blew his whistle to begin the reflection of the disaster that saw 97 Liverpool fans die and hundreds more injured in a crush at an FA Cup semifinal on April 15, 1989. Per the Associated Press, the silence was disturbed by chanting from the Manchester City end of the stadium and followed by boos from Liverpool supporters.

Oliver opted to end the moment of "silence" early by blowing his whistle.

La afición en City rompiendo el minuto de silencio por la tragedia de Hillsborough… https://t.co/JBkV9u263b pic.twitter.com/1u01gO0DWc — Guillermo Rai (@GuillerRai) April 16, 2022

Manchester City quickly released a statement of apology via the BBC:

"Manchester City are extremely disappointed with the actions of some City supporters during the minute's silence before today's game," a club spokesperson said.

"The club sincerely apologises to all those connected with Liverpool Football Club."

The interrupting fans probably didn't enjoy the match that followed, as Liverpool scored three first-half goals and eventually won 3-2 to advance to the FA Cup final.

After the match, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola echoed his club's apology, saying the chanters "don't represent who we are," while Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp said he accepts the apology, via ITV: