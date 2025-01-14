Transfer latest: Manchester City agree Reis deal, West Ham explore Silva loan

Vitor Reis looks to be heading for Manchester City. Photograph: Fabio Menotti/Ag/Palmeiras

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of the Palmeiras centre-back Vitor Reis with an agreement in principle understood to have been reached. The 19-year-old Brazilian looks set to join the Premier League champions for about £30m.

City are working to bring in another central defender in Lens’s Uzbekistan international Abdukodir Khusanov after a considerable slump in results. They won only once in 13 games as 2024 drew to a close and lie sixth in the league table before Tuesday’s trip to Brentford.

Related: Tony Book, Manchester City title winner and ‘club legend’, dies aged 90

City have had a number of injury problems and their list of players sidelined in recent weeks includes the centre-backs John Stones and Rúben Dias. Pep Guardiola revealed on Monday that he turned down the option of strengthening considerably last summer and is wondering whether this was an error.

The manager said: “In the summertime, the club thought about doing it, and I said: ‘No, I don’t want to make any signings. I rely on the team and I want to stay with them.’ Just Savinho came – and Gündo [Ilkay Gündogan] back [which] I wasn’t expecting.”

West Ham’s search for a striker has led them to explore a loan move for RB Leipzig’s André Silva. Injuries have left Graham Potter in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and Silva is viewed as an attractive option in a difficult market. The Portugal forward has had a tough season, having fallen behind Benjamin Sesko and Loïs Openda in the pecking order, but he is an experienced player with a good goalscoring record.

West Ham, who have also shortlisted Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, are considering moving for Silva on a straight loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old scored 40 goals in 57 league appearances at Eintracht Frankfurt between 2019 and 2021, and has 27 goals in all competitions for Leipzig. Silva, who spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad, has also played for Milan and Sevilla and made his name with 17 goals in 41 league games for Porto.

West Ham, who have lost Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and Niclas Füllkrug to injury, do not have extensive funds and Silva could prove value for money. He is regarded as an intelligent player adept at holding the ball up and bringing teammates into play.

Potter, who took over from Julen Lopetegui last week, will have a big say on transfers. He is mulling over various options and does not want West Ham to rush into the wrong decision. There is a feeling that Awoniyi could be a complicated deal because of Forest’s need for a replacement if they let the 27-year-old leave. West Ham believe their chances of signing Marcus Rashford on loan are remote.