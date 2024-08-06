Manchester City agree £81.5m deal with Atletico Madrid for Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez is on his way out of Manchester City after 36 goals in 103 appearances - Getty Images/Daniel Chesterton

Manchester City have agreed the club record £81.5 million sale of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid – and will make an eye-watering profit on the Argentina striker in the process.

Atletico have agreed an initial €75 million (£64.3m) fee with City for Alvarez with a further €20 million (£17.2) in add-ons. If all those triggers are met, City stand to make a whopping £67.5 million profit on Alvarez, whom they signed from River Plate for just £14 million in 2022.

City would have liked to keep hold of Alvarez but the combination of the 24-year-old’s desire to move to become a first-choice starter and Atletico’s willingness to meet their huge demands was enough to convince the Premier League champions to sanction a sale.

Brazil winger Savinho, a £33.6m purchase from sister club Troyes, is City’s only signing this summer and it remains to be seen if Alvarez’s departure now forces the club into the market for reinforcements. The Wolves forward Pedro Neto is one of the players to have interested City.

Diego Simeone has been desperate to land Alvarez this summer, and Atletico was even prepared to offer Portugal forward Joao Felix as a makeweight to get a deal over the line. Atletico have also signed Norway striker Alexander Sorloth from Villarreal for around £27 million but Alvarez was their top target.

City signed Alvarez in January 2022 with the player formally joining the club six months later from River Plate. Since then he has scored 36 goals in 103 appearances and won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FA Cup and the Club World Cup.

Last month, he added the Copa America to the World Cup he won with Argentina in 2022. Alvarez could not add an Olympic medal to his enormous trophy haul, though, with Argentina beaten by France in Paris last week.

Ultimately, though, Alvarez no longer wanted to play second fiddle to City’s first choice striker Erling Haaland and felt it was time to move on this summer.

Julian Alvarez has largely had a supporting role to Erling Haaland - AP/Dave Thompson

City manager Pep Guardiola has often been reluctant to stand in the way of players who request to leave and that has been no different in the case of Alvarez. Alvarez will leave City with their best wishes but a minor war of words had erupted between the player and Guardiola over the past fortnight after the Argentine expressed disappointment at being left out of some of his side’s bigger games.

“Last season, I was one of the players with the most minutes at City. But … you don’t like being left out of important matches, you want to contribute,” Alvarez said. “I’ll take my time to think about what I want for myself. We will see after the (Olympic) Games. First, if I can, I will take a few days off. Then we will decide.”

Alvarez’s remarks drew a blunt response from Guardiola, who said: “I don’t think about replacing. I knew he said he will think about it. Once he has finished thinking, his agent will call Txiki [Begiristain, the City director of football] and we will see what happens.

“I know he wants to play important moments, yeah. But the other ones do too. I read he wants to think about it. Okay, think about it and after that he will inform us what he wants to do.”

Alvarez responded by telling Argentine sports channel TyC Sports he “didn’t say anything bad” and said he was “comfortable and happy” at City.