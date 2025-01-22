Manchester City accused of ‘tapping up’ as Real Valladolid threaten legal action over Juma Bah

Juma Bah (right) has told Real Valladolid he wants to leave - Getty Images/Alex Caparros

Manchester City have been threatened with legal action after being accused by Real Valladolid of tapping up the teenage Sierra Leonean defender Juma Bah.

The Spanish club – currently bottom of La Liga – have expressed their “great disappointment and indignation” at what they claim to be City’s attempts to encourage the 18-year-old to break his contract with them.

Valladolid claim they exercised a purchase option on Bah on Jan 1 having initially loaned the 6ft 5in centre-back from AIK Freetong in Sierra Leone last summer.

They claim City have been behind Bah’s subsequent attempts to leave and revealed that the Spanish Football Federation had confirmed on Wednesday that the defender – who did not appear for training – has “deposited the amount for the unilateral termination of the contract”.

“In this regard, Real Valladolid reports that it reserves the right to resort to the appropriate legal and sporting jurisdictions to exercise its rights and defend its interests,” Valladolid said in a statement released on their official website.

Telegraph Sport has approached City for comment. Valladolid refused to conceal their fury over the situation in a 362-word statement in which they laid the blame squarely at the door of City and Bah’s agent.

“Abdulai Juma Bah and his agent informed Real Valladolid yesterday afternoon of their intention to unilaterally break the contract that binds both parties,” Valladolid said. “Previously, yesterday afternoon, Manchester City sent a statement asking Real Valladolid to open negotiations for the player for a possible permanent transfer.

“Today, the Sierra Leonean has decided not to show up at his workplace for morning training. For all these reasons, the club holds the player responsible for the breach of his contractual commitments, and has asked its legal department to initiate disciplinary action in this regard.

“The club considers that Manchester City, a member of the City Football Group, is behind the player’s decision, and appears to have advised the player to take this route, which puts Real Valladolid in a defenceless position, after having recently rejected financial offers of a higher amount, even more so when the player is in the protected legal period of his youth stage and, in recent days, had refused to sign the player’s license with a higher-category Blanquivioleta team, since this would entail an automatic increase in his termination clause.”

Valladolid said they had warned City, the player and his representatives on Tuesday that they could pursue legal action if necessary.

“The club warned the three parties about this situation yesterday through different requests, warning them of the possible consequences of their actions,” the club said.

“Juma Bah arrived at the Anexos last summer on loan from AIK Freetown. The loan contract with the Sierra Leonean club ended on June 30 of this season and included a clause for Real Valladolid to exercise a purchase option, a clause that the Blanquivioleta entity exercised on January 1 so that the central defender’s federative rights would belong to Pucela [Valladolid] under a new contract of longer duration, and with better conditions.

“The player’s intention, supposedly supported and guided by Manchester City and his agent, has caused great disappointment and indignation within Real Valladolid, who welcomed Juma Bah with open arms and gave him the opportunity of a lifetime.”