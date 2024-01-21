Manchester City 5-1 Liverpool: Khadija Shaw scores three as dominant City beat Reds

Khadija Shaw is the WSL top scorer with 12 goals this season

Khadija Shaw scored a hat-trick as Manchester City moved three points behind Women's Super League leaders Chelsea with a dominant victory over Liverpool.

Taylor Hinds opened the scoring for the Reds with an audacious finish from outside the area after spotting goalkeeper Khiara Keating off her line.

City were level just three minutes later when Gemma Bonner turned into her own net under pressure from Shaw.

The Jamaican international then put Gareth Taylor's side ahead after dispossessing Fuka Nagano and then finishing low into the bottom corner.

Just before the break, Shaw rose highest to head home Laura Coombs' cross despite Liverpool goalkeeper Teagan Micah getting a strong hand to it.

Shaw completed her third treble in her last four WSL games in the 56th minute.

Her initial effort was saved but Liverpool failed to clear their lines and a cheeky backheel trickled over the line to further increase City's lead.

City were awarded a penalty in the 78th minute, despite Micah's foul on Lauren Hemp seemingly occurring outside the area. Chloe Kelly scored from the spot, slotting into the bottom right corner to complete City's commanding performance.

The only downside for City was the loss of defender Kerstin Casparij who went off injured after eight minutes following a collision with Missy Bo Kearns.

But the victory sent City up to second, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference, while Liverpool remain fifth.

Shaw stands out as City maintain title challenge

City were in control from the opening stages but fell behind to a super finish from Hinds.

Shaw was then in the right place to ensure Bonner scored an own goal before forcing Nagano into a mistake due to City's high pressing.

The forward was often quickest to react when Liverpool gave the ball away. After her first goal, she almost scored again a minute later but an acrobatic effort flew over.

Kelly and Coombs were also denied thanks to great saves from Micah who helped to keep the score down with City in control for the majority of the contest.

Shaw's goals, though, will be crucial in the second half of the campaign as her side push Chelsea for the title.

Liverpool masters of their own downfall

Prior to the match, Liverpool manager Matt Beard said "City have probably been the best team in the league this season".

Their display against Liverpool certainly supported that claim.

But the Reds didn't help themselves by giving the ball away repeatedly and clearly frustrating Beard on the sidelines.

They also did that just before scoring the opener and were lucky not to be punished as Kelly's shot was well saved by Micah.

At the other end, Sophie Roman Haug's near-post effort was well saved by Keating after 65 minutes and she then mis-hit a shot when in a promising position.

But it was one of the few opportunities for Beard's side as they only attempted three shots in the match, their lowest total in the league this campaign.

It was disappointing from the Reds and they will need to be much improved when they face third-placed Arsenal next Sunday.