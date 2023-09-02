Manchester City 5-1 Fulham: Analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Amid the rancour of Manchester City's second goal at the Etihad Stadium, the unescapable truth about events at the Etihad Stadium was that, in the second-half, Fulham weren't good enough.

How much better they would have been with Palhinha in the side we will never know.

What is obvious is that if the Portuguese is at last season's levels, Fulham will be a better team. To that end, Marco Silva has some work on his hands to smooth the 28-year-old's reintegration into the squad.

In calling it 'the worst day of his life' Silva was underlining what missing out on a move to Bayern Munich means.

It may come back again in January - but for that, Palhinha needs to rediscover top form. Fulham need that as well if they are to avoid sliding down the table.