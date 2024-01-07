Manchester City 5-0 Huddersfield: What Guardiola said

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to the BBC: "A great night, difficult in the first minutes. They defend so low, so well. The expectation of a City manager is to play this game like a final, an important competition, how humble we are, how we fight for each other. I'm really pleased I am still managing this group of players and to go through."

On goalscorer Phil Foden: "He had all the responsibility. He doesn’t feel the pressure. Of course he will get to another level because he is so young. He will listen, he is so competitive and, playing in those central positions, he is so decisive.

"In the last [few] games, he has scored a lot of goals and the partnership with Julian [Alvarez] is doing really well."

On Kevin De Bruyne's return: "I thought it was better for his first minutes of play to be in the second half, when the game was more open. Kevin is something unique in the world. For him to play 30 minutes was perfect, Jeremy [Doku] as well. Jack [Grealish] played good too, so it was a good afternoon for all of us.

"Kevin must know how much the people love him. He is incredible. Kevin, until he decides to leave or retire, will forever be one of the most beloved players. We are really pleased for him."

