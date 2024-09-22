Manchester City 2-2 Arsenal: Premier League player ratings

Manchester City's Jack Grealish takes on Ben White in the 2-2 draw at the Etihad. Photograph: Peter Powell/EPA

Manchester City

Ederson Did nothing to stop Gabriel’s header at his back post and was a spectator for all of the second half. 5

Kyle Walker A torrid outing. The right-back allowed Martinelli to create Arsenal’s first from his flank. Then he lost Gabriel, his designated man, for the Gunners’ second. 3

Rúben Dias Booked – and rattled by Arsenal’s muscularity. John Stones’ purer football ability may have been a better choice but he only entered with 15 minutes to go – ahead of scoring. 5

Manuel Akanji As with Dias, the Swiss was unable to stop Arsenal’s aerial threat at corners but did not join in as City’s attack took on Arsenal’s defence in the second half. 5

Josko Gvardiol A goal threat. City’s inverted full-back drifted into the Gunners’ area before half-time but should have helped Walker stop Gabriel for his goal. 7

Rodri Afternoon to forget. Fell over after two seconds after contact with Kai Havertz. Then limped off with what appeared to be a knee problem after running for the ball with Thomas Partey. 5

Savinho Completely deceived Calafiori with a twist inside that created space for the pass that sent Haaland in for the opener. 7

Bernardo Silva The Portuguese was unable to replicate Kevin De Bruyne’s devilry from a central midfield berth but, like his teammates, refused to give up. 6

Ilkay Gündogan Wasted a point-blank volley, later hit the post, and had been, strangely for him, hardly a factor until his link-up with Jack Grealish for Stones’ goal. 7

Jérémy Doku Preferred instead of Grealish, he was muted before the interval and though he livened up, was eventually taken off. 6

Erling Haaland Ended a one-game “drought” with typical bull-like charge and finish but his colleagues failed to prise open the door again for a further chance to score. 8

Substitutes

Mateo Kovacic (for Rodri 21) 7

Phil Foden (for Doku 70) N/A

Jack Grealish (for Savinho 79 ) Vital cross led to Stones’ finish. 7

John Stones (for Walker, 79) Will long savour his late late equaliser. 7

Arsenal

David Raya Made three fine second-half saves from Gvardiol (twice) and Haaland but might the Spaniard have guessed where the No 9 would steer his finish (the keeper’s left)? 7

Jurriën Timber Mostly stifled Doku though City’s left-winger did beat him occasionally. 7

William Saliba Like Gabriel, allowed a gap for Haaland to rampage through and score. After this, tightened up for heroic second-half performance. 7

Gabriel Magalhães Too open for Haaland’s opener but a powerful header went so close to handing his side a famous 2-1 win and was part of Arsenal resistance throughout. 8

Riccardo Calafiori Classy. Decorated a Premier League debut with a barnstorming equaliser and enjoyed a riveting battle with Savinho. 8

Bukayo Saka Captain for the day, his was a tracking-back role, largely; delivered the corner that dropped sweetly on Gabriel’s head for their second. Sacrificed at break following Trossard’s dismissal. 7

Declan Rice A study in concentration, the midfielder toiled manfully for his side so City’s at-the-death leveller was particularly sour. 7

Thomas Partey Spoiled well, he and Rice barked at teammates when to press and when to drop off and fought until the end. 7

Gabriel Martinelli Impressed. Teed up Calafiori for his wonder strike and charged back whenever needed to support the side’s defiance as City went at them. 7

Kai Havertz Often left up alone as Trossard drifted deep. Was part of visitors’ all-hands-to-pump rearguard act following the Belgian’s red card. 7

Leandro Trossard Two (avoidable) yellows had him sent off at the close of the first half. Before this, as one of two false 9s, his feistiness had aided the Arsenal squeeze of City. 2

Substitutes

Ben White (for Saka ht) 6

Jakob Kiwior (for Calafiori 72) N/A

Gabriel Jesus (for Martinelli) N/A

Myles Lewis-Skelly (for Timber 90+2) N/A