Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United: Key stats
This was the first time that Manchester City had ever come from behind to beat Manchester United in a Premier League match, in their 29th attempt (D3 L25 previously). They had lost the previous 15 times in a row that they had trailed against United in the league before today.
Manchester United lost a Premier League game in which they led at half-time for the first time since September 2014 against Leicester (5-3), ending their run of 143 unbeaten games when ahead at the break (W123 D20).
This was the 12th time that Man City fell behind in a Premier League game this season; only in 2019-20 (13) have they done so more under Pep Guardiola. Despite this, they have recovered 21 points from losing positions this season, their most ever in a Premier League campaign (previously 20 in 1993-94).
Manchester City have completed a Premier League double over rivals Manchester United for a sixth time – with half of these coming under Pep Guardiola (also 2018-19 and 2021-22).
This was Man Utd’s 11th Premier League defeat of the season; only in 2013-14 and 2021-22 (both 12) have they suffered more in a campaign in the competition.
Phil Foden has scored 18 goals in all competitions for Man City this season – his most ever in a single campaign, surpassing the 16 he netted in 2020-21.
Manchester United attempted just three shots in this match; only once on record (from 2003-04) have they had fewer in a single Premier League game (2 v Liverpool in April 2022).