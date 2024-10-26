Manchester City 1 Southampton 0: City player ratings as the champions do what what was required

Manchester City 1 Southampton 0: City player ratings as the champions do what what was required

Manchester City 1 (Erling Haaland 5′)

Southampton 0.

Here are the City player ratings as Manchester City picked up a precious three points at the Etihad. It wasn’t a comfortable afternoon by any stretch for the world champions but they did what was required to beat a plucky Southampton side. With City missing 6 key players the result is a good one for Pep Guardiola’s side.

First half

The game began with Southampton looking poised in possession but it wouldn’t take long for Manchester City to make their mark on the game. City’s first effort on target came from Ruben Dias in the third minute with a strike from distance which was easily gathered by Aaron Ramsdale.

But two minutes later City would open the scoring. A lovely ball from Matheus Nunes was expertly tucked away by Erling Haaland in the 5th minute. In truth, if Haaland hadn’t scored, it likely would’ve been a penalty, given the rugby tackle that was applied to Haaland before he scored.

Following Haaland’s goal Matheus Nunes flashed an effort just wide of the post minutes after Haaland’s opener. To their credit, Southampton kept possession well following City’s early surge and played some nice stuff. But despite their nice possession play, there wasn’t much of a threat posed to Manchester City from the visitors.

A host of Manchester City corners between the 30th and 40th minute were the biggest threat to the Southampton goal posed by the champions. That was until the 43rd minute when a Mateo Kovacic thunderbolt was well saved by Aaron Ramsdale.

Southampton had the final chance of the first half through Cameron Archer. The pacey striker was played through one-on-one against Ederson. But Archer’s effort smacked against the crossbar, and City took a 1-nil lead to the interval. It must be said that some good defending from Josko Gvardiol prevented Archer from getting the ball onto his right foot.

Second half

Manchester City began the second half determined to add a second. Phil Foden flashed a rocket just wide of the post after some brilliant play from Savinho just 35 seconds after halftime.

Erling Haaland then saw a header from a Phil Foden corner cleared off the line in the 48th minute. He then headed straight at Aaron Ramsdale from the resulting follow-up piece of play. Southampton striker Adam Armstrong then shot straight at Ederson from a quick Southampton counter. It was clear the second half had more intent and attacking play from both teams in the opening 5 minutes than the more controlled first half.

Following the exciting opening to the second half a familiar pattern resumed. That was until the 62nd minute when a brilliant piece of play set up Erling Haaland for a diving header. Haaland headed the ball back across the Southampton goal, but none of his teammates had anticipated the knockback, and Southampton cleared the danger.

In the 74th minute, Southampton passed their way through City’s press in a neat move up the pitch. Adam Armstrong fired just over in a warning to Manchester City that the game wasn’t done.

Erling Haaland had a late chance in stoppage time to seal all three points for the champions but Aaron Ramsdale made a good save from City’s number 9. Come the final whistle, Southampton had pushed the world champions, and Manchester City had picked up a precious three points.

Here are the City player ratings from Manchester City’s hard-fought win over Southampton at the Etihad.

City player ratings

Ederson-7/10: Rarely called upon but as usual was calm in possession. In m,y opinion City are a better team with Ederson in goal.

Rico Lewis-6.5/10: Did his job all afternoon although not at his sparking best.

Ruben Dias-8/10: Strong at the back throughout and continued his strong start to the season.

Manuel Akanji-7.5/10: Like Dias was strong at the back. Akanji rarely let’s his team down and was good again today.

Josko Gvardiol-8/10: One of City’s best players both going forward and defensively.

Mateo Kovacic-8/10: Kovacic has become Rodri which is the ultimate compliment to his play. I thought he was brilliant.

Bernardo Silva-8.5/10: City’s man-of-the-match for me. Was good in possession and brilliant defensively. He has become the champions most important player.

Phil Foden-6.5/10: Had moments of brilliance but is still building into the season. Foden is almost back to his best which is good news for Manchester City.

Savinho-7.5/10: Was dazzling all afternoon especially in the second half.

Matheus Nunes-7.5/10: Set up Haaland’s opening goal and was arguably City’s biggest attacking threat in the first half. Drifted out of the game in the second half but has shown enough this week to prove that he belongs at Manchester City.

Erling Haaland-7.5/10: Scored the winner and could’ve scored a hat trick on another day. In my opinion Haaland did his job well in a powerful performance.

Substitutes

Ilkay Gundogan- Not on long enough to mark.

John Stones- Not on long enough to mark.