Manchester bombing inquiry launches promising to 'leave no stone unturned'

A public inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing is “not looking for scapegoats” but searching for the truth about how Salman Abedi planned and executed the attack in May 2017, its chairman has said.

The inquiry, which opened on Monday at Manchester magistrates court, could not begin until Abedi’s younger brother, Hashem, was tried and convicted of helping to plan the attacks, after being extradited from Libya last year. He was sentenced to at least 55 years in prison in August.

The inquiry opened with a minute’s silence to commemorate the 22 people killed in the May 2017 attacks, after their names were read out by Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the inquest.

Families of the bereaved attended the hearing, with others watching from an annex and many others via YouTube, with spaces restricted due to Covid-19. Greaney reassured them that the inquiry will “leave no stone unturned”.

The inquiry, set up by the home secretary last year, will examine what Greaney called “most devastating terrorist attack in the UK for many years”.

It will establish “how that attack came to occur, whether it could have been prevented, whether the emergency response to the attack was adequate, and what steps may be taken in future to prevent a recurrence”.

The inquiry will hear evidence which shows “that at least once, and possibly on two occasions, someone drew attention to Salman Abedi acting suspiciously” said Greaney.



Two people working at the Arena as part of an “anti-bootlegging operation” both described seeing a man matching the appearance of Abedi in the hour before he detonated his bomb, said Greaney. One, William Drysdale, remembers seeing someone with a large backpack sitting down in the foyer of the Arena and “believed that he was praying”, Greaney said. CCTV footage shows Drysdale approaching an officer from British Transport Police shortly afterwards.



Two further witnesses, a couple who had taken their daughter and her friend to the concert and returned to pick them up, remember seeing a man thought to be Abedi who they thought “looked suspicious”, said Greaney. CCTV shows them approaching a member of security staff, who then went to talk to a colleague at 22.23, eight minutes before the detonation.



“Whether these represent missed opportunities to prevent what happened that night or reduce its scale is, as will be perfectly obvious, an issue of very considerable importance,” said Greaney.













The inquiry, which will last into spring 2021, is being chaired by Sir John Saunders, a retired high court judge.

He has been criticised by families of the bereaved, as well as survivors, for agreeing to hear evidence behind closed doors relating to whether the attack could have been prevented – particularly as Abedi was known to the security services and counter-terrorism police.

Justifying the decision, Saunders said: “To do otherwise would damage efforts to prevent further attacks and further tragedies such as this one and put more innocent lives at risk.”

His eventual report will be made public, with the exception of a chapter on “preventability”, Greaney told the inquiry.

He said: “We well understand concerns of the bereaved families that it will not be possible for them to hear evidence bearing on preventability that will be received in the closed hearing. The extent to which evidence must be heard in closed doors will be kept under review, close review, where that must occur the evidence will be subject to the closest scrutiny by the counsel to the inquiry.”

Opening the inquiry, Saunders said : “The explosion killed 22 people, including children, the youngest of whom was eight years old. In addition to those who died, over 260 people were physically injured, of whom 160 required hospital treatment. Many of those 160 suffered life-changing injuries. Many, many more suffered psychological injury as a result of being present at the time of the explosion and from what they witnessed of the aftermath.”

