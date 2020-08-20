'Cowardly' Manchester Arena bomber's brother jailed for life

Hashem Abedi was described as "dozy" but police said he could have been the senior organiser in the brothers' bomb plot. (GMP/PA)

The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber has been jailed for life with a minimum of 55 years behind bars.

Hashem Abedi, 23, who the Old Bailey heard was inspired by Isis, helped his older brother Salman with crafting a bomb used in the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

He was found guilty in March of 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.

He refused to attend the first day of his sentencing hearing, and the court heard he had been brought to the Old Bailey but was not going to come to the courtroom.

He had stopped attending much of his trial, too, variously citing illness, flashbacks and a prison assault, all of which were discredited by healthcare professionals.

Justice Jeremy Baker, sentencing on Thursday, said: “If the defendant, like his brother, had been 21 or over at the time of the offence, the appropriate starting point would have been a whole life order.

“Not only because of the combination of the significant degree of pre-meditation but also because the motivation for them was to advance the ideology of Islamism, a matter distinct to and abhorrent to the vast majority for those who follow the Islamic faith.

“The defendant and his brother were equally culpable for the deaths and injuries caused by the explosion.

“The stark reality is, these were atrocious crimes. Large in scale, deadly in intent, appalling in their consequences.

“The despair and desolation of the bereaved families has been palpable.”

His older brother Salman Abedi killed 22 men, women and children aged between eight and 51 and injured many others in the bombing.

Hashem had travelled to Libya before the attack but was extradited back to the UK for trial.

He was described during the trial as “dozy” and an “unreliable” employee who worked in menial roles. He took drugs such as cannabis and MDMA, which Salman disapproved of.

Prosecutor Duncan Penny QC said he was “just as guilty” of the bomb plot as his brother.

The court heard the brothers bought nuts and screws for shrapnel and ordered chemicals to make homemade explosives, using unwitting friends and relatives for help.

They switched phones and used different vehicles to avoid detection, and used one property away from their home in Fallowfield, Manchester to have the components delivered to and another as a bomb-making factory.

They had used the details of a relative to order a litre of sulphuric acid and set up an email, bedab7jeana@gmail.com, to order chemicals. The email account’s name is based on the Arabic for “to slaughter we have come”.

