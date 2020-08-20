'Cowardly' Manchester Arena bomber's brother jailed for life

The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber has been jailed for life with a minimum of 55 years behind bars.
Hashem Abedi, 23, who the Old Bailey heard was inspired by Isis, helped his older brother Salman with crafting a bomb used in the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.
He was found guilty in March of 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.
He refused to attend the first day of his sentencing hearing, and the court heard he had been brought to the Old Bailey but was not going to come to the courtroom.
He had stopped attending much of his trial, too, variously citing illness, flashbacks and a prison assault, all of which were discredited by healthcare professionals.
Justice Jeremy Baker, sentencing on Thursday, said: “If the defendant, like his brother, had been 21 or over at the time of the offence, the appropriate starting point would have been a whole life order.
“Not only because of the combination of the significant degree of pre-meditation but also because the motivation for them was to advance the ideology of Islamism, a matter distinct to and abhorrent to the vast majority for those who follow the Islamic faith.
“The defendant and his brother were equally culpable for the deaths and injuries caused by the explosion.
“The stark reality is, these were atrocious crimes. Large in scale, deadly in intent, appalling in their consequences.
“The despair and desolation of the bereaved families has been palpable.”
His older brother Salman Abedi killed 22 men, women and children aged between eight and 51 and injured many others in the bombing.
Hashem had travelled to Libya before the attack but was extradited back to the UK for trial.
He was described during the trial as “dozy” and an “unreliable” employee who worked in menial roles. He took drugs such as cannabis and MDMA, which Salman disapproved of.
Prosecutor Duncan Penny QC said he was “just as guilty” of the bomb plot as his brother.
The court heard the brothers bought nuts and screws for shrapnel and ordered chemicals to make homemade explosives, using unwitting friends and relatives for help.
They switched phones and used different vehicles to avoid detection, and used one property away from their home in Fallowfield, Manchester to have the components delivered to and another as a bomb-making factory.
They had used the details of a relative to order a litre of sulphuric acid and set up an email, bedab7jeana@gmail.com, to order chemicals. The email account’s name is based on the Arabic for “to slaughter we have come”.
When their parents visited the UK in April 2017, the brothers used a Nissan Micra to store bomb-making items and emptied the two properties used to store parts and receive deliveries.
Police said there were concerns about their possible radicalisation and their parents insisted they join them in Libya, but Salman returned to the UK, buying more shrapnel and finishing his bomb at a flat in the centre of Manchester.
After the attack, police found Hashem’s fingerprints at key addresses and the Nissan.
He was arrested in the North African country and extradited in 2019.
Penny said Hashem was “at times chauffeur, at times quartermaster, at times electrical technician” in the plot.
Following his arrest, Hashem had tried to “point the finger of responsibility” at his dead brother but Penny said it was merely “an attempt to evade responsibility for his own culpability, for the cruel and cowardly carnage that took place at the arena that night”.
Away from the trial, Detective Chief Superintendent Simon Barraclough, who led the investigation, said it is possible Hashem was actually the senior partner in the bomb plot.
Ian Hopkins, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, described the brothers as “cowardly” and “calculating murderers” who tried to divide society.
“But they failed to do that because actually what that atrocity did do, as painful as it was for those that lost their loved ones and those injured, it brought everybody together,” he said.
“And it showed, it showed the world that we stood together here in Manchester in our darkest hour.
“And the fact that we’ve had this sentence and him brought to justice shows terrorists around the world, if you commit an atrocity in the UK we will do absolutely everything to make sure you stand trial here and are brought to justice.”
On Wednesday, the court heard moving statements from survivors and relatives of the victims.
The grief from the family members, and feelings of guilt on the part of those who survived the blast while others lost their lives, were heard.
The mothers of teenage sweethearts Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, told of their devastation.
Lisa Rutherford said her “heart snapped” when she received a telephone call with the news that her daughter had died.
Wiping away tears, she said: “We are lost, we are devastated and we feel an overwhelming loss.”
Caroline Curry held up a photo of her son and, apparently addressing the absent Abedi, said: “You took from me something more precious than gold, a beautiful boy, inside and out.
“I want you to look at Liam and remember the beautiful boy that was snatched away.
“Your actions have caused this heartbreak. I just feel cheated. You took his future, my future, my family’s future. All we have now is heartbreak and dreams of what if.”
Samantha Leczkowski, mother of 14-year-old Sorrell Leczkowski, from Leeds, said her daughter’s bedroom had been “untouched” since she died.
“I cannot bring myself to alter Sorrell’s room,” she said.
“Losing one of my children has killed me, I may as well be dead.”