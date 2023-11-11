Manchester Arndale Market temporarily shut after fire

The wider Arndale shopping centre has reopened after a small blaze

Manchester Arndale Market remains temporarily closed after a fire at a food stall.

The wider shopping centre has reopened after shoppers were evacuated from the site on Friday, while firefighters tackled the small blaze.

Councillor Pat Karney said the market would be closed on Saturday to allow for investigations and cleaning.

"We apologise for all this disruption but public safety always comes first," he added.

