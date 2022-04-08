Manchester Airport boss warns queues could continue for weeks

Katy Austin, Becky Morton & Lora Jones - BBC Business
·4 min read
Passengers queue for check in at Manchester Airport&#39;s terminal 1 on 5 April
There have been long queues for check-in and security at Manchester Airport in recent weeks

People will be willing to put up with queues in the next few weeks so they can go on holiday, the deputy chief executive of Manchester Airport says.

Travellers have recently faced long waits for check-in and security, with the airport blaming staff shortages.

Ken O'Toole told the BBC the chaotic scenes at the airport last weekend were an "isolated incident".

But he warned some people may still face waits of up to 90 minutes over the next month or so.

It comes as travel organisation Abta said that travel bookings for this year are approaching pre-pandemic levels. Jet2, the second biggest holiday operator in the UK, is operating more flights this Easter than in 2019, for example.

Mr O'Toole said the speed of the recovery for the travel sector since Covid restrictions eased had taken the airport by surprise, leaving it short-staffed.

He said 220 new staff had been recruited, who were currently being trained and would start work over the coming weeks.

In the meantime, he urged travellers to be prepared for longer waits and to arrive three hours in advance to ensure they do not miss their flights around the Easter holidays.

Ken O&#39;Toole
Ken O'Toole, deputy chief executive of Manchester Airport, said people may face waits of up to 90 minutes in the next month or so.

"We want to protect the full flying schedule. We want to make sure that after two years of people not getting away, those trips that they have booked, they can take them," he said.

"That unfortunately does mean on occasion there will be queues which are not acceptable, they're not what we're aiming for.

"But the compromise between having that situation or cancelling lots of flights for people - which other airports have done in recent weeks - we believe people would prefer to accept a queue and make sure they get away."

'Excessive delays'

It comes after the boss of the airlines watchdog wrote to UK airlines expressing frustration and concern for holiday-makers.

"As we emerge from the worst of the pandemic and consumers take advantage of the freedom to travel, instances of late notice cancellations and excessive delays at airports are not just distressing for affected consumers but have the potential to impact confidence levels across the industry", Richard Moriarty, the chief executive of the Civil Aviation Authority, wrote on Thursday.

He called on airlines and airports to work together to ensure disruption is "kept to a minimum".

Mr Moriarty also stressed that airlines should offer passengers a choice of a refund or alternative travel arrangements with their carrier or another airline when plans are disrupted.

The warning came after EasyJet cancelled dozens of flights each day this week, blaming Covid absences. British Airways has also scrapped some flights, although most had been made in advance.

Ferry passengers have also seen disruption, with the no-notice sackings of hundreds of P&O Ferries staff placing pressure on other operators while demand for travel has picked up.

BA planes
Thousands of holiday-makers have seen their travel plans disrupted or cancelled due to staff shortages.

Mr O'Toole acknowledged the next four to six weeks would still be a "difficult period" for Manchester Airport, with some passengers facing queues of 60 to 90 minutes.

But he said the majority would only wait for 30 to 40 minutes, compared to a target of 15 minutes in normal times, while some people would get through quicker.

Asked why other airports had not faced such severe disruption, Mr O'Toole suggested there were issues "across the sector" but Manchester had been hit by problems earlier because it was recovering more quickly than its competitors.

On Tuesday, Manchester Airports Group said its managing director Karen Smart was standing down, amid criticism of long queues for security and check-in that led to some passengers missing flights.

The problems first came to light in mid-March when travellers were left waiting for hours, with some forced to queue outside in the car park.

Travel organisation Abta said its members are reporting holiday bookings returning to pre-pandemic levels.

An Abta spokesperson said: "Easter is usually a busy time of year for travel and we expect that to be the case again this year, particularly as this is the first bank holiday where you don't need to do anything in terms of Covid-19 requirements when returning to the UK."

The Airport Operators Association boss Karen Dee also said she was pleased to see passengers returning in great numbers.

"This late surge in bookings was partly driven by government removing the final remaining travel restrictions as recently as 18 March," she suggested.

She added that staff shortages and the fact that many passengers are still having to present Covid-related documents at check-in are increasing the time taken to move through airports.

"Airports are putting all available staff on the front line," she said.

"This means that for most passengers, although the journey through the airport may be busy, airports are getting them away on their holidays safely."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n