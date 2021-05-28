Managers transactions.

The Canadiens are heading home with a pulse — and their fans will be there waiting.
Anthony Davis had a second straight monster game.
If what Alek Manoah showed in his MLB debut is a reflection of what comes next, the Blue Jays have found themselves a game changer.
Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the game early in overtime to send Carolina to the second round with a comeback win over Nashville on Thursday.
Alek Manoah's first start was everything Blue Jays fans could've asked for, and his mom was rightfully fired up over her son's debut at Yankee Stadium.
Neymar now has two known sexual assault accusations against him.
All three NBA games on Wednesday had a problem with fans.
Javier Baez baited the Pirates into making one of the dumbest plays ever.
The Toronto Raptors 2020-21 season didn't go as planned, but there were still several positives to take away.
It's deja vu for the Clippers in the NBA playoffs, and sadly for Chris Paul too, while Utah just can't stay clear of drama.
Canada announced its 21-player list for the upcoming Olympic qualifying tournament, and it's heavy on NBAers.
Just one week after suffering a scary injury, Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was back on the ice at Scotiabank Arena.
Penguins executives Ron Hextall and Brian Burke have one chance to build a winner around an expiring core.
Manchester City are desperate to get their hands on the Champions League trophy for the first time, while Chelsea are hoping to win the competition for the first time since beating Bayern Munich in 2012.
An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.
Pushing the European Championship back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic has given some teams a chance to rebuild or integrate new players.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
Dylan DeMelo heard the cars honking out on Winnipeg's Portage Avenue as he took to the ice for warm-up on Monday. The Jets had a chance to sweep the Edmonton Oilers in their first-round playoff series and hockey fans were eager to show their excitement — even if they couldn't be in the arena. While crowds have returned to many sports venues in the U.S., Canadian rinks have remained empty as governments continue to grapple with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Playing in empty stadiums has been difficult, DeMelo said, but it's especially hard now that the NHL playoffs are underway. "I think its hard to see watching the other teams play, especially in the U.S. where they've basically got full barns, or at least a lot of fans," the Jets defenceman said. "Those games are a lot more fun to watch than games without any fans in the building." The story finally will shift slightly in Canada on Saturday night. With a win in Game 5 over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, the Montreal Canadiens earned a trip home to play in front of 2,500 fans after Quebec loosened COVID-19 restrictions. It will mark the first crowd at an NHL game in Canada since March 2020, but it will be a far cry from the scenes south of the border. The 2021 NHL season has shown how much of an impact fans can have on games, said Catherine Sabiston, a professor in the University of Toronto's faculty of kinesiology and physical education. Watching U.S.-based events where crowds are allowed "feels more like what we're used to," she said. "The play feels faster, it feels more animated, you can tell that the players are reacting to the noise of the fans," said Sabiston, who also holds a Canada Research Chair in physical activity and mental health. "And then you turn to the Canadian playoffs and of course there’s no fans in the stands. A big sort of dichotomy in terms of the play." Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan noticed the difference when about 9,000 fans were allowed in PPG Paints Arena for Game 1 against the New York Islanders earlier this month. "It was electric," Sullivan said after the Penguins downed the Islanders 2-1. "I know our players, they feed off it. They love the energy that the fan base brings. I think it helped us with the start that we had tonight. It’s just such a great environment. It’s not the same when they’re not there.” The building was "going crazy," said Penguins defenceman Mike Matheson. "Any time you look up and those towels spinning with that many people in the building, especially with everything going on in the world and the fact that we haven’t been able to have everybody in the building this season, to see that gives you chills and really puts a spark in our team," he said. It was a much different scene for the first two playoff games in Winnipeg, with white towels covering all the empty seats to replicate the traditional playoff whiteout. Playing in front of a live audience gives athletes a sense of purpose that just isn't there with fake noise piped in over a sound system, Sabiston said. "Fans do help players who thrive on the motivation they get from the fans, the confidence fans instil in them, the positive feedback — or the negative feedback — motivates players to play differently, to play better," she said. "That’s really what we’re missing." One NBA player found motivation in a hostile crowd earlier this week. More than 15,000 raucous Knicks fans filled Madison Square Garden to watch Game 1 of New York's first-round series against Atlanta. Many jeered Hawks star Trae Young every time he stepped on the floor, chanting his name with an expletive in front. Young took the noise is stride, and put up 32 points and 10 assists. With less than a second on the clock, he hit a shot that gave the Hawks a 107-105 win. The 22-year-old guard held his finger to his lips as he walked away from the basket. “As I hit the floater, everybody got quiet. I was waiting for those f-you chants again," Young said after the game. “I’ve always looked at it as I’m doing something right if I’m offending them with my play that much. If they hate me that much, I must be doing something right. "I’m glad the fans are back. I’m glad MSG was rocking tonight.” The return of crowds to sporting events hasn't been entirely smooth. On Sunday, hundreds of golf fans got past barriers and surrounded Phil Mickelson on the green as he secured his PGA Championship win. An overhead shot of the scene showed the 50-year-old being completely engulfed by the South Carolina crowd. "It's an incredible experience. I've never had something like that,'' Mickelson said. "It was a little bit unnerving, but it was exceptionally awesome, too.'' There are lessons to be learned as live audiences return, Sabiston said, from where they should be seated to what slogans they should be prompted to chant in order to best motivate a team. It's also an opportunity to learn more about how noise can impact athletes, she said, and at what level it becomes too difficult for teammates to communicate. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said the sound inside Boston's TD Garden was unbelievable when about 4,500 people watched his team edge the Washington Capitals in double overtime on May 19. “It’s loud because we’re so used to silence. I can only imagine when it goes to full capacity again," Cassidy said. "But for us right now, it’s great. Obviously the overtime for us is the loudest. It felt like a full building when that went in." The Bruins have announced that they expect the arena to be "near full capacity" when they face the Islanders in the second round. Returning bodies to sporting venues in Canada has been a slower process. Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer said on May 18 that allowing fans into games is not under "serious consideration." "I would say if you look at that timing and what's the schedule for the NHL playoffs, which is taking place right now and into the summer months, it's not really something that's under serious consideration in terms of fans in the stands, just based on where we are with our vaccination campaign at this point," he said. Later that day, however, Quebec gave the green light for the Canadiens to have 2,500 fans for a potential Game 6. The possibility of playing in front of fans was a motivator heading into a possible elimination game on Thursday, said Habs forward Tyler Toffoli. "It’s definitely in the back of all of our minds. We’ve definitely missed it this year the entire season," he said. "To get the opportunity to play in front of even the small amount that’s going to be allowed is huge and will be a lot of fun." Another factor to keep an eye on as people return to live sporting events is how connected fans feel to their teams, said Sabiston. “Fans feel like they have a say or a reaction that makes a difference to athletes," she said. "So a lot of that feeling of cohesion and connection to the team will also be important to follow over time.” Ben Schellenberg, an assistant professor in the University of Manitoba's faculty of kinesiology and recreation management, has been looking into how NBA fans were impacted when the league suspended play as COVID-19 began to grip North America in 2020. Schellenberg and his colleagues had fans fill out surveys to gauge how they were feeling during the hiatus, what they were doing to cope, and how they were filling their free time. The research found that fans with an "obsessive passion" that dominates their life and identity reported higher levels of distress, avoided news about the suspension, were less likely to agree with putting the season on pause, and were more likely to use drugs and alcohol to cope. “It does show that there’s a consistent relationship between the extent to which someone’s obsessed with being a fan and how distressed they are when their favourite sport is cancelled or suspended for some reason," Schellenberg said. Sports provides people with escape and social connection, he added. "During a pandemic, we’re not allowed to be social with people and we have a lot to escape from. And when sport is cancelled, that can be tough for people," Schellenberg said. "Even if there’s no fans in the stands, I think having games played that people can sit and watch and escape from the world for a few hours, I don’t think that’s frivolous to give people an outlet.” As much as people need sports, some athletes and coaches feel they need a live audience, too. Having people in the building adds to the energy level, said Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice, and in an empty rink, it's harder to shift a game's momentum — especially in the playoffs. “The farther you go, you’re kind of playing on fumes. And it’s not even just physical, it’s emotional," he said. "The fans drive it. The farther you go in the playoffs, they’re just the emotional well that you draw on.” Winnipeg heads into the second round of the post-season without a glimmer of hope of playing in front of a crowd in the near future hard-hit Manitoba. For now, the team will settle for the noisy support fans have provided from afar. After the Jets beat the Oilers 4-3 in triple overtime on Monday, horns rang out on the city's streets, with many people cheering and hoisting brooms from their cars to celebrate the sweep. People living in the city's core probably weren't enthused about the timing, with the revelry coming around 3 a.m., said Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey. "But that makes it pretty special, driving home after the game and seeing some of the streets lined up with cars," he said. "People waiting to waiting to wave at us and celebrate in the best way you can at this point in time was pretty cool." — With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 36 points and 11 rebounds, the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-115 Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. Austin Rivers hit four consecutive 3 pointers during a crucial stretch in the final quarter and finished with 21 points for third-seeded Denver, which had 20 3s overall. The Blazers struggled from 3-point range and got poor shooting from their bench players despite cheers from the biggest home crowd allowed at the Moda Center this season. Damian Lillard led all scorers with 37 points. Game 4 is Saturday at the Moda Center. Denver led 84-79 heading into the final period, but Portland tied it at 91 on Carmelo Anthony's 3-pointer with just under seven minutes to play. Rivers' third straight 3-pointer put the Nuggets up 102-94 with 3:49 left and his teammates rushed over to celebrate with him as a timeout was called. The Blazers were hurt when Jusuf Nurkic fouled out with 5:15 left. Nurkic finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Portland pulled within 108-103 after Lillard’s dunk with 1:38 left, but Rivers answered with another 3-pointer that all but sealed it. Rivers had five 3-pointers. Sixth-seeded Portland opened the first round with a 123-109 victory in Denver. But the Nuggets adjusted to take Game 2 128-109. The playoffs have been a scrappy battle for points between Lillard and Jokic. Lillard was averaging 38 points and 11.5 rebounds through the first two games, while Jokic averaged 36 points and 12 rebounds. The Nuggets led by as many as 12 points in the opening half as Portland uncharacteristically struggled from the perimeter. The Blazers' bench also struggled, with just three points collectively in the opening half. Denver made 12 of its 20 3-point attempts and led 64-59 at the break. Jokic made back-to-back 3 pointers to put the Nuggets up 75-64, but Portland responded with a 11-2 run to get within 77-75. Portland made just 14 of 45 3-point attempts in the game. Denver's playoff record for 3s in a game is 22, set last year in the opening round against Utah. FAN SUPPORT The Blazers were allowed to increase capacity to a maximum of 8,000 fans for the playoff games at the Moda Center. That was up from the 10% capacity (about 1,900 fans) for the final four games of the regular season. Portland also added sections with no social distancing requirements for fully vaccinated fans. TIP-INS Nuggets: Will Barton went through pre-game warmups with the Nuggets, but remained out with a hamstring strain. He has missed 16 games. ... The Nuggets went 14-6 over their final 20 road games of the regular season. Trail Blazers: Back in 2019 when the Blazers downed the Nuggets in seven games in the Western Conference semifinals, Portland won Game 3 with the series tied at 1-1. That Game 3 was an epic four-overtime clash with the Blazers prevailing 140-137. ___ Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Yadier Molina had an RBI double in the 10th inning that led the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 win on Thursday night over the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have lost 11 straight games. The 38-year-old Molina ripped a one-out double down the left field line, just out of the reach of a diving Eduardo Escobar. The hit scored Paul Goldschmidt, who started the inning on second base. Daniel Ponce de Leon pitched a scoreless 10th for his first save of the season. The Cardinals won despite blowing a 4-0 lead. Carlos Martinez took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Tyler O'Neill hit a two-run homer in his return from the injured list. The Diamondbacks clawed their way back with a big seventh. The first six batters reached base — punctuated by Pavin Smith's two-run double — and they cut the deficit to 4-3. Smith came up big again in the eighth, driving a tying double into the left-center gap that scored Ketel Marte. Martinez was brilliant through six innings but ran into trouble in the seventh, allowing three straight hits and getting pulled from the game after David Peralta's RBI double. He struck out six and allowed three earned runs. Génesis Cabrera relieved Martinez but allowed all three batters he faced to reach base, including Smith's two-run double, which cut the Cardinals' lead to 4-3. Ryan Helsley came up big for St. Louis to hold it at 4-3, pumping 99 mph fastballs past Carson Kelly and Andy Young before Josh Rojas hit a harmless groundout to second base. Smith tied the game in the eighth, which meant Molina's big double in the 10th was needed for the win. O'Neill crushed a 451-foot homer to center field in his first at-bat since a fracture in his left middle finger kept him out of the lineup for nearly two weeks. The ball bounced off the scoreboard in center, which is high above the 413-foot sign. Martinez retired the first nine batters he faced, including six strikeouts. He didn't allow a baserunner until Rojas led off the fourth with a walk. Arizona's Jon Duplantier was moved into a starting role on Thursday after Matt Peacock was scratched because of non-COVID-19 illness. It was the 26-year-old's first appearance in the big leagues since 2019, when he made 15 appearances, including three starts. The right-hander got off to a good start, striking out leadoff hitter Tommy Edman on three pitches. But he ran into trouble in the second, giving up O'Neill's long homer and walking Goldschmidt with the bases loaded. Alex Reyes (3-1) got the win with a scoreless ninth. Stefan Crichton (0-4) gave up Molina's double in the 10th. ROTATING ROTATION Duplantier was the 11th D-backs pitcher to start on the mound in 51 games this season. Three of the team's main starters — Zac Gallen, Luke Weaver and Taylor Widener — are on the injured list. Only Madison Bumgarner and Merrill Kelly have taken every turn in the rotation this season. TRAINER'S ROOM Cardinals: O’Neill (left middle finger fracture) was activated from the 10-day injured list. INF John Nogowski was optioned Triple-A Memphis. O'Neill started, played left field and batted sixth in the lineup. Diamondbacks: Weaver (strained shoulder) was moved to the 60-day injured list. Manager Torey Lovullo said on Wednesday that Weaver wouldn't throw for at least four weeks and would then be re-evaluated. ... RHP Corbin Martin was optioned to Triple-A Reno and LHP Ryan Buchter was called up to replace him on the roster. UP NEXT The D-backs will send Bumgarner (4-4, 4.53) to the mound on Friday to face Cardinals RHP Johan Oviedo (0-2, 5.74 ERA) ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press