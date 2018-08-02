Why managers can now watch replays of controversial incidents during games

Premier League managers will be able to watch replays on their phones and tablets this season

Managers will be allowed to watch footage of incidents from the game in the dugout this season.

The move has been approved as the authorities accept there is little they can do to stop the use of technology.

Previously managers and coaches were only able to watch clips of the game back at half-time, but the rules have been relaxed for the forthcoming season, report The Times.

This is so that managers and coaches can make tactical decisions during games, rather than having to wait until the break, and they will be permitted to watch the footage on mobile phones or tablets.

The clear issue with the rule change is that managers will be able to see replays of controversial incidents almost immediately after they have happened, which referees cannot do.

But any member of the coaching staff who waves tablets or phones with clips of such incidents in front of the officials will face punishment. That could be either a red or yellow card – which have been brought into the game for managers this season – or potentially the technology being confiscated.

They will face punishment if they wave replays of controversial incidents in the face of officials

While those in the dugout can watch clips sent to them by their analysts in the stand and alter the tactical plans, they are not allowed to show the clips to players currently on the pitch.

The law was reportedly approved by IFAB (International Football Association Board) in March, only to be overshadowed by VAR.

They said: “As it is impossible to prevent communication to/from the technical area and it is reasonable to have an exchange of information relating to coaching/tactics or player welfare (but not match officials’ decisions), the focus will move to the behaviour resulting from the use of such equipment.”

The FA have also updated their instructions: “The use of any form of electronic communication by team officials is permitted where it directly relates to player welfare or safety or for tactical/coaching reasons but only small, mobile, handheld equipment (eg microphone, headphone, earphone, earpiece, mobile phone/smartphone, smartwatch, tablet, laptop) may be used.

“A team official who uses unauthorised equipment or who behaves in an inappropriate manner as a result of the use of electronic or communication equipment will be dismissed from the technical area.”



