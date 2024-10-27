Advertisement

Manager makes four changes today against Motherwell

Celtic F.C.
·1 min read
The manager has made four changes to the starting line-up from the midweek trip ro Italy and the 0-0 UEFA Champions League draw with Serie A side Atalanta.

The four who come in are Luke McCowan, Kyogo, Paulo Bernardo and James Forrest with Cameron Carter-Vickers and Greg Taylor returning to the bench after injury.

The full team is:

Celtic: Schmeichel, Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Valle, McCowan, Bernardo, Hatate, Forrest, Kyogo, Maeda.

Subs: Sinisalo, Taylor, Palma, Idah, Yang, Carter-Vickers, Engels, Ralston, Kuhn.

Kick-off at Fir Park is at 3.00 and you can keep up with the minute-by-minute action via our:

<<MATCH CENTRE>>

Fixtures

Motherwell Vs. Celtic - Sun, Oct 27th 2024, 15:00