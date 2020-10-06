New manager, Lionel Messi saga, missed targets and transfers: 8 weeks of chaos at Barcelona

If one is looking for a script, laden with stars, villains and an edge-of-the-seat plot, to be converted into a drama movie, look no further than FC Barcelona's summer. eight weeks have passed since the humiliation against Bayern Munich and what has been a miserable period for everyone associated with the historic club.

If you've been living under a rock, here's a quick synopsis: a new manager was appointed while the previous one wasn't legally gone; the equivalent of sporting director left (again); the club's greatest player ever wanted to leave but stayed; player with 198 club goals left in unceremonious fashion and financial records showed a massive 488 million euro debt.

"It has been a long time since there has been a project or anything at all. They are always juggling and plugging gaps."

Lionel Messi's explosive interview at the end of a tiff says it all. At an institutional level, Barcelona have been chaotic for quite a few years and decisions have been taken that have put the club's finances in disarray.

Since 2014, when Josep Maria Bartomeu replaced Sandro Rosell as club president, Andoni Zubizarreta, Carles Puyol, Albert Soler, Raul Sanllehi, Ariedo Braida, Robert Fernandez, Jose Segura, Abidal and now Ramos Planes have held the sporting director's job in some form or the other.

Essentially, the role of the sporting director is to work as the liaison between the hierarchy and the manager in player signings. Financially, the club have spent 1.68 billion euros on transfers in the last decade and recovered 944 million euros in player sales. A net outlay of 738 million euros on player signings alone. Bear in mind, the earning column includes Neymar who joined PSG for a staggering 222 million euros. But it also features Philippe Coutinho (160 million euros), Ousmane Dembele (105 million euros) and Antoine Griezmann (120 million euros) who had come in as replacements.

File image of Josep Maria Bartomeu. Reuters More

File image of Josep Maria Bartomeu. Reuters

But the bigger issue is with the salaries being paid. The financial results for 2019/20 indicate the club spent 636 million in salaries across sporting entities with football's first team the biggest earner. The highest earner? Messi who reportedly pockets 100 million euros a year. In domino effect, the senior members of the squad " Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets " also earned big paychecks.

If Barcelona's financial position was precarious earlier, the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a bigger blow. The club reported revenue of 855 million euros as against the projected 1047 million. Additionally, the club expected profits of 11 million euros but end up reporting losses of 97 million euros. The pandemic resulted in the Catalans reporting revenue drops from stadium closure, stores closed, museum/stadium tours, meeting and events at Camp Nou, TV rights, sponsorships and transfers.

This lack of financial stability showed in the transfer window. Arthur, 24, joined Juventus for Miralem Pjanic, 30, in net 12 million profit. The same process was followed in bringing in SergiÃ±o Dest from Ajax with Nelson Semedo joining Wolves for a blockbuster 30 million euros.

Francisco TrincÃ£o, Matheus Fernandes and Pedri joined but the signings were made before the pandemic struck. Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez left for Sevilla, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid respectively which didn't bring much into the bank but helped reduce the wage bill.

Suarez, who won four league titles, four cups, a Champions League at Barcelona in six seasons, left for free (6 million in variables). The club allowed the Uruguayan to discuss his future with all clubs except Real Madrid, Manchester City and PSG, reported The Guardian. When the move to Juventus fell apart, Suarez reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid. Realising their third highest scorer could join a potential title rival, the club tried to back out but needed the player off the books. Eventually, as a face saving measure, the clause for variables was added.