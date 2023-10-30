Advertisement

Manager ins and outs - October 2023

BBC
·7 min read
Wayne Rooney managing DC United
Wayne Rooney took on his third job in management at Birmingham on 11 October

BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs, as well as listing all the current bosses in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, English Football League and National League.

All of the managerial movements for October will appear below, followed by the full list of each club, league by league.

To read the list for September, visit the ins and outs page.

Date

Ins

Outs

1 October

Michael Beale - Rangers

4 October

Mark Hughes - Bradford

4 October

Xisco Munoz - Sheff Wed

5 October

Neil Harris - Gillingham

8 October

Jose Luis Mendilibar - Sevilla

Adam Murray - AFC Fylde

9 October

John Eustace - Birmingham

11 October

Wayne Rooney - Birmingham

13 October

Danny Rohl - Sheff Wed

Micky Mellon - Oldham

16 October

Graham Alexander - MK Dons

17 October

Mike Williamson - MK Dons

Mike Williamson - Gateshead

18 October

Mark Kennedy - Lincoln

18 October

Gary Rowett - Millwall

21 October

Ben Garner - Colchester

26 October

Joey Barton - Bristol Rovers

28 October

Paul Hurst - Grimsby

28 October

Gareth Ainsworth - QPR

29 October

Nigel Pearson - Bristol City

30 October

Marti Cifuentes - QPR

Premier League

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta

20 Dec 2019

Unai Emery

Aston Villa

Unai Emery

24 Oct 2022

Steven Gerrard

Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola

19 June 2023

Gary O'Neil

Brentford

Thomas Frank

16 Oct 2018

Dean Smith

Brighton & Hove Albion

Roberto de Zerbi

18 Sept 2022

Graham Potter

Burnley

Vincent Kompany

14 June 2022

Mike Jackson (interim)

Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino

1 July 2023 (announced 29 May 2023)

Graham Potter

Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson

21 Mar 2023

Patrick Vieira

Everton

Sean Dyche

30 Jan 2023

Frank Lampard

Fulham

Marco Silva

1 July 2021

Scott Parker

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp

8 Oct 2015

Brendan Rodgers

Luton Town

Rob Edwards

17 Nov 2022

Nathan Jones

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola

1 July 2016

Manuel Pellegrini

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag

21 April 2022

Ralf Rangnick (interim)

Newcastle United

Eddie Howe

8 Nov 2021

Steve Bruce

Nottingham Forest

Steve Cooper

21 Sep 2021

Chris Hughton

Sheffield United

Paul Heckingbottom

25 Nov 2021

Slavisa Jokanovic

Tottenham Hotspur

Ange Postecoglou

6 June 2023

Antonio Conte

West Ham United

David Moyes

30 Dec 2019

Manuel Pellegrini

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Gary O'Neil

9 Aug 2023

Julen Lopetegui

Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen

Barry Robson

29 Jan 2023

Jim Goodwin

Celtic

Brendan Rodgers

19 June 2023

Ange Postecoglou

Dundee

Tony Docherty

29 May 2023

Gary Bowyer

Hearts

Steven Naismith (technical director)

9 April 2023

Robbie Neilson

Hibernian

David Gray (caretaker)

27 Aug 2023

Lee Johnson

Kilmarnock

Derek McInnes

4 Jan 2022

Tommy Wright

Livingston

David Martindale

26 Nov 2020 (as interim - 21 Dec 2020 on permanent basis)

Gary Holt

Motherwell

Stuart Kettlewell

11 Feb 2023

Steven Hammell

Rangers

-

-

Michael Beale

Ross County

Malky Mackay

26 May 2021

John Hughes

St Johnstone

Steven McLean

16 April 2023

Callum Davidson

St Mirren

Stephen Robinson

22 Feb 2022

Jim Goodwin

Women's Super League

Arsenal

Jonas Eidevall

28 June 2021

Joe Montemurro

Aston Villa

Carla Ward

20 May 2021

Marcus Bignot (interim)

Brighton & Hove Albion

Melissa Phillips

7 Apr 2023

Jens Scheuer

Bristol City

Lauren Smith

22 June 2021

Matt Beard

Chelsea

Emma Hayes

14 Aug 2012

Matt Beard

Everton

Brian Sorensen

8 Apr 2022

Jean-Luc Vasseur

Leicester City

Willie Kirk

3 Nov 2022

Lydia Bedford

Liverpool

Matt Beard

13 May 2021

Amber Whiteley (interim)

Manchester City

Gareth Taylor

28 May 2020

Nick Cushing

Manchester United

Marc Skinner

29 July 2021

Casey Stoney

Tottenham

Vicky Jepson (interim)

13 Mar 2023

Rehanne Skinner

West Ham

Rehanne Skinner

20 July 2023

Paul Konchesky

Championship

Birmingham City

Wayne Rooney

11 Oct 2023

John Eustace

Blackburn Rovers

Jon Dahl Tomasson

14 June 2022

Tony Mowbray

Bristol City

Vacant

Nigel Pearson

Cardiff City

Erol Bulut

3 June 2023

Sabri Lamouchi

Coventry City

Mark Robins

6 Mar 2017

Russell Slade

Huddersfield Town

Darren Moore

21 Sep 2023

Neil Warnock

Hull City

Liam Rosenior

3 Nov 2022

Shota Arveladze

Ipswich Town

Kieran McKenna

16 Dec 2021

Paul Cook

Leeds United

Daniel Farke

4 July 2023

Sam Allardyce

Leicester City

Enzo Maresca

16 June 2023

Dean Smith

Middlesbrough

Michael Carrick

24 Oct 2022

Chris Wilder

Millwall

Adam Barrett (interim)

18 Oct 2023

Gary Rowett

Norwich City

David Wagner

6 Jan 2023

Dean Smith

Plymouth Argyle

Steven Schumacher

7 Dec 2021

Ryan Lowe

Preston North End

Ryan Lowe

7 Dec 2021

Frankie McAvoy

Queens Park Rangers

Marti Cifuentes

30 Oct 2023

Gareth Ainsworth

Rotherham United

Matt Taylor

4 Oct 2022

Paul Warne

Sheffield Wednesday

Danny Rohl

13 Oct 2023

Xisco Munoz

Stoke City

Alex Neil

28 Aug 2022

Michael O'Neill

Southampton

Russell Martin

21 June 2023

Ruben Selles

Sunderland

Tony Mowbray

30 Aug 2022

Alex Neil

Swansea City

Michael Duff

22 June 2023

Russell Martin

Watford

Valerien Ismael

10 May 2023

Chris Wilder

West Bromwich Albion

Carlos Corberan

25 Oct 2022

Steve Bruce

League One

Barnsley

Neill Collins

6 July 2023

Michael Duff

Blackpool

Neil Critchley

23 May 2023

Mick McCarthy

Bolton Wanderers

Ian Evatt

1 July 2020

Keith Hill

Bristol Rovers

Vacant

Joey Barton

Burton Albion

Dino Maamria

6 Sep 2022

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Cambridge United

Mark Bonner

9 Mar 2020

Colin Calderwood

Carlisle United

Paul Simpson

23 Feb 2023

Keith Millen

Charlton Athletic

Michael Appleton

8 Sep 2023

Dean Holden

Cheltenham Town

Darrell Clarke

29 Sep 2023

Wade Elliott

Derby County

Paul Warne

22 Sept 2022

Liam Rosenior

Exeter City

Gary Caldwell

24 Oct 2022

Matt Taylor

Fleetwood Town

Lee Johnson

10 Sep 2023

Scott Brown

Leyton Orient

Richie Wellens

9 Mar 2022

Kenny Jackett

Lincoln City

Tom Shaw

18 Oct 2023 (as interim)

Mark Kennedy

Northampton Town

Jon Brady

8 May 2021

Keith Curle

Oxford United

Liam Manning

11 March 2023

Karl Robinson

Peterborough United

Darren Ferguson

4 Jan 2023

Grant McCann

Portsmouth

John Mousinho

20 Jan 2023

Danny Cowley

Port Vale

Andy Crosby

12 May 2023

Darrell Clarke

Reading

Ruben Selles

26 June 2023

Paul Ince

Shrewsbury Town

Matt Taylor

26 June 2023

Steve Cotterill

Stevenage

Steve Evans

16 Mar 2022

Paul Tisdale

Wigan Athletic

Shaun Maloney

28 Jan 2023

Kolo Toure

Wycombe Wanderers

Matt Bloomfield

22 Feb 2023

Gareth Ainsworth

League Two

AFC Wimbledon

Johnnie Jackson

16 May 2022

Mark Bowen (interim)

Accrington Stanley

John Coleman

18 Sept 2014

James Beattie

Barrow

Pete Wild

27 May 2022

Phil Brown

Bradford City

Vacant

Mark Hughes

Colchester United

Matthew Etherington (interim)

23 Oct 2023

Ben Garner

Crawley Town

Scott Lindsey

11 Jan 2023

Matthew Etherington

Crewe Alexandra

Lee Bell

4 Nov 2022 (as interim - 1 Dec 2022 on permanent basis)

Alex Morris

Doncaster Rovers

Grant McCann

12 May 2023

Danny Schofield

Forest Green Rovers

David Horseman

17 July 2023

Duncan Ferguson

Gillingham

Vacant

Neil Harris

Grimsby Town

Vacant

30 Dec 2020

Paul Hurst

Harrogate Town

Simon Weaver

21 May 2009

Neil Aspin

Mansfield Town

Nigel Clough

6 Nov 2020

Graham Coughlan

MK Dons

Mike Williamson

17 Oct 2023

Graham Alexander

Morecambe

Derek Adams

24 Feb 2022

Stephen Robinson

Newport County

Graham Coughlan

22 Oct 2022

James Rowberry

Notts County

Luke Williams

14 June 2022

Ian Burchnall

Salford City

Neil Wood

20 May 2022

Gary Bowyer

Stockport County

Dave Challinor

2 Nov 2021

Simon Rusk

Sutton United

Matt Gray

1 May 2019

Paul Doswell

Swindon Town

Michael Flynn

8 May 2023

Jody Morris

Tranmere Rovers

Vacant

Ian Dawes

Walsall

Mat Sadler

18 May 2023

Michael Flynn

Wrexham

Phil Parkinson

1 July 2021

Dean Keates

National League

AFC Fylde

Vacant

Adam Murray

Aldershot Town

Tommy Widdrington

2 Apr 2023

Ross McNeilly

Altrincham

Phil Parkinson

28 Apr 2017

Jim Harvey

Barnet

Dean Brennan

20 Sept 2021

Harry Kewell

Boreham Wood

Luke Garrard

14 Oct 2015

Ian Allinson

Bromley

Andy Woodman

29 Mar 2021

Neil Smith

Chesterfield

Paul Cook

10 Feb 2022

James Rowe

Dagenham & Redbridge

Ben Strevens

10 Mar 2023

Daryl McMahon

Dorking Wanderers

Marc White

1 Aug 2000

n/a

Eastleigh

Richard Hill

28 Sept 2023

Lee Bradbury

Ebbsfleet United

Dennis Kutrieb

2 July 2020

n/a

Gateshead

Vacant

Mike Williamson

FC Halifax Town

Chris Millington

28 May 2022

Pete Wild

Hartlepool United

John Askey

23 Feb 2023

Keith Curle

Kidderminster Harriers

Russ Penn

24 Apr 2020

n/a

Maidenhead United

Alan Devonshire

5 May 2015

Johnson Hippolyte

Oldham Athletic

Micky Mellon

13 Oct 2023

David Unsworth

Oxford City

Ross Jenkins

9 Mar 2022

n/a

Rochdale

Jim McNulty

12 May 2023

Jim Bentley

Solihull Moors

Andy Whing

28 Jun 2023

Neal Ardley

Southend United

Kevin Maher

20 October 2021

Phil Brown

Wealdstone

Stuart Maynard

11 Mar 2021

Dean Brennan

Woking

Darren Sarll

28 Mar 2022

Alan Dowson

York City

Neal Ardley

6 Sept 2023

Michael Morton