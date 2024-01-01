Advertisement

Manager ins and outs - January 2024

Matty Etherington looks to the right
Matty Etherington was sacked by League Two strugglers Colchester on New Year's Day

BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs, as well as listing all the current bosses in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, English Football League and National League.

All of the managerial movements for January will appear below, followed by the full list of each club, league by league.

Date

Ins

Outs

1 January

Matty Etherington - Colchester

Premier League

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta

20 Dec 2019

Unai Emery

Aston Villa

Unai Emery

24 Oct 2022

Steven Gerrard

Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola

19 June 2023

Gary O'Neil

Brentford

Thomas Frank

16 Oct 2018

Dean Smith

Brighton & Hove Albion

Roberto de Zerbi

18 Sept 2022

Graham Potter

Burnley

Vincent Kompany

14 June 2022

Mike Jackson (interim)

Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino

1 July 2023 (announced 29 May 2023)

Graham Potter

Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson

21 Mar 2023

Patrick Vieira

Everton

Sean Dyche

30 Jan 2023

Frank Lampard

Fulham

Marco Silva

1 July 2021

Scott Parker

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp

8 Oct 2015

Brendan Rodgers

Luton Town

Rob Edwards

17 Nov 2022

Nathan Jones

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola

1 July 2016

Manuel Pellegrini

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag

21 April 2022

Ralf Rangnick (interim)

Newcastle United

Eddie Howe

8 Nov 2021

Steve Bruce

Nottingham Forest

Steve Cooper

Sheffield United

Chris Wilder

5 Dec 2023

Paul Heckingbottom

Tottenham Hotspur

Ange Postecoglou

6 June 2023

Antonio Conte

West Ham United

David Moyes

30 Dec 2019

Manuel Pellegrini

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Gary O'Neil

9 Aug 2023

Julen Lopetegui

Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen

Barry Robson

29 Jan 2023

Jim Goodwin

Celtic

Brendan Rodgers

19 June 2023

Ange Postecoglou

Dundee

Tony Docherty

29 May 2023

Gary Bowyer

Hearts

Steven Naismith

9 April 2023

Robbie Neilson

Hibernian

Nick Montgomery

11 Sept 2023

Lee Johnson

Kilmarnock

Derek McInnes

4 Jan 2022

Tommy Wright

Livingston

David Martindale

26 Nov 2020

Gary Holt

Motherwell

Stuart Kettlewell

11 Feb 2023

Steven Hammell

Rangers

Phillipe Clement

15 Oct 2023

Michael Beale

Ross County

Malky Mackay

26 May 2021

John Hughes

St Johnstone

Alex Clelland (caretaker)

29 Oct 2023

Steven McLean

St Mirren

Stephen Robinson

22 Feb 2022

Jim Goodwin

Women's Super League

Arsenal

Jonas Eidevall

28 June 2021

Joe Montemurro

Aston Villa

Carla Ward

20 May 2021

Marcus Bignot (interim)

Brighton & Hove Albion

Melissa Phillips

7 Apr 2023

Jens Scheuer

Bristol City

Lauren Smith

22 June 2021

Matt Beard

Chelsea

Emma Hayes

14 Aug 2012

Matt Beard

Everton

Brian Sorensen

8 Apr 2022

Jean-Luc Vasseur

Leicester City

Willie Kirk

3 Nov 2022

Lydia Bedford

Liverpool

Matt Beard

13 May 2021

Amber Whiteley (interim)

Manchester City

Gareth Taylor

28 May 2020

Nick Cushing

Manchester United

Marc Skinner

29 July 2021

Casey Stoney

Tottenham

Vicky Jepson (interim)

13 Mar 2023

Rehanne Skinner

West Ham

Rehanne Skinner

20 July 2023

Paul Konchesky

Championship

Birmingham City

Wayne Rooney

11 Oct 2023

John Eustace

Blackburn Rovers

Jon Dahl Tomasson

14 June 2022

Tony Mowbray

Bristol City

Liam Manning

7 Nov 2023

Nigel Pearson

Cardiff City

Erol Bulut

3 June 2023

Sabri Lamouchi

Coventry City

Mark Robins

6 Mar 2017

Russell Slade

Huddersfield Town

Darren Moore

21 Sep 2023

Neil Warnock

Hull City

Liam Rosenior

3 Nov 2022

Shota Arveladze

Ipswich Town

Kieran McKenna

16 Dec 2021

Paul Cook

Leeds United

Daniel Farke

4 July 2023

Sam Allardyce

Leicester City

Enzo Maresca

16 June 2023

Dean Smith

Middlesbrough

Michael Carrick

24 Oct 2022

Chris Wilder

Millwall

Joe Edwards

6 Nov 2023

Gary Rowett

Norwich City

David Wagner

6 Jan 2023

Dean Smith

Plymouth Argyle

Vacant

Steven Schumacher

Preston North End

Ryan Lowe

7 Dec 2021

Frankie McAvoy

Queens Park Rangers

Marti Cifuentes

30 Oct 2023

Gareth Ainsworth

Rotherham United

Leam Richardson

11 Dec 2023

Matt Taylor

Sheffield Wednesday

Danny Rohl

13 Oct 2023

Xisco Munoz

Stoke City

Steven Schumacher

19 Dec 2023

Alex Neil

Southampton

Russell Martin

21 June 2023

Ruben Selles

Sunderland

Michael Beale

18 Dec 2023

Tony Mowbray

Swansea City

Vacant

Michael Duff

Watford

Valerien Ismael

10 May 2023

Chris Wilder

West Bromwich Albion

Carlos Corberan

25 Oct 2022

Steve Bruce

League One

Barnsley

Neill Collins

6 July 2023

Michael Duff

Blackpool

Neil Critchley

23 May 2023

Mick McCarthy

Bolton Wanderers

Ian Evatt

1 July 2020

Keith Hill

Bristol Rovers

Matt Taylor

1 Dec 2023

Joey Barton

Burton Albion

Vacant

Dino Maamria

Cambridge United

Neil Harris

6 Dec 2023

Mark Bonner

Carlisle United

Paul Simpson

23 Feb 2023

Keith Millen

Charlton Athletic

Michael Appleton

8 Sep 2023

Dean Holden

Cheltenham Town

Darrell Clarke

29 Sep 2023

Wade Elliott

Derby County

Paul Warne

22 Sept 2022

Liam Rosenior

Exeter City

Gary Caldwell

24 Oct 2022

Matt Taylor

Fleetwood Town

Charlie Adam

31 Dec 2023

Lee Johnson

Leyton Orient

Richie Wellens

9 Mar 2022

Kenny Jackett

Lincoln City

Michael Skubala

13 Nov 2023

Mark Kennedy

Northampton Town

Jon Brady

8 May 2021

Keith Curle

Oxford United

Des Buckingham

16 Nov 2023

Liam Manning

Peterborough United

Darren Ferguson

4 Jan 2023

Grant McCann

Portsmouth

John Mousinho

20 Jan 2023

Danny Cowley

Port Vale

Andy Crosby

12 May 2023

Darrell Clarke

Reading

Ruben Selles

26 June 2023

Paul Ince

Shrewsbury Town

Matt Taylor

26 June 2023

Steve Cotterill

Stevenage

Steve Evans

16 Mar 2022

Paul Tisdale

Wigan Athletic

Shaun Maloney

28 Jan 2023

Kolo Toure

Wycombe Wanderers

Matt Bloomfield

22 Feb 2023

Gareth Ainsworth

League Two

AFC Wimbledon

Johnnie Jackson

16 May 2022

Mark Bowen (interim)

Accrington Stanley

John Coleman

18 Sept 2014

James Beattie

Barrow

Pete Wild

27 May 2022

Phil Brown

Bradford City

Graham Alexander

6 Nov 2023

Mark Hughes

Colchester United

Vacant

Matty Etherington

Crawley Town

Scott Lindsey

11 Jan 2023

Matty Etherington

Crewe Alexandra

Lee Bell

4 Nov 2022 (as interim - 1 Dec 2022 on permanent basis)

Alex Morris

Doncaster Rovers

Grant McCann

12 May 2023

Danny Schofield

Forest Green Rovers

Troy Deeney

20 Dec 2023

David Horseman

Gillingham

Stephen Clemence

1 Nov 2023

Neil Harris

Grimsby Town

David Artell

23 Nov 2023

Paul Hurst

Harrogate Town

Simon Weaver

21 May 2009

Neil Aspin

Mansfield Town

Nigel Clough

6 Nov 2020

Graham Coughlan

MK Dons

Mike Williamson

17 Oct 2023

Graham Alexander

Morecambe

Ged Brannan

27 Nov 2023

Derek Adams

Newport County

Graham Coughlan

22 Oct 2022

James Rowberry

Notts County

Luke Williams

14 June 2022

Ian Burchnall

Salford City

Neil Wood

20 May 2022

Gary Bowyer

Stockport County

Dave Challinor

2 Nov 2021

Simon Rusk

Sutton United

Vacant

Matt Gray

Swindon Town

Michael Flynn

8 May 2023

Jody Morris

Tranmere Rovers

Nigel Adkins

2 Nov 2023

Ian Dawes

Walsall

Mat Sadler

18 May 2023

Michael Flynn

Wrexham

Phil Parkinson

1 July 2021

Dean Keates

National League

AFC Fylde

Chris Beech

22 Dec 2023

Adam Murray

Aldershot Town

Tommy Widdrington

2 Apr 2023

Ross McNeilly

Altrincham

Phil Parkinson

28 Apr 2017

Jim Harvey

Barnet

Dean Brennan

20 Sept 2021

Harry Kewell

Boreham Wood

Luke Garrard

14 Oct 2015

Ian Allinson

Bromley

Andy Woodman

29 Mar 2021

Neil Smith

Chesterfield

Paul Cook

10 Feb 2022

James Rowe

Dagenham & Redbridge

Ben Strevens

10 Mar 2023

Daryl McMahon

Dorking Wanderers

Marc White

1 Aug 2000

n/a

Eastleigh

Richard Hill

28 Sept 2023

Lee Bradbury

Ebbsfleet United

Dennis Kutrieb

2 July 2020

Kevin Watson

Gateshead

Vacant

Mike Williamson

FC Halifax Town

Chris Millington

28 May 2022

Pete Wild

Hartlepool United

John Askey

23 Feb 2023

Keith Curle

Kidderminster Harriers

Russ Penn

24 Apr 2020

James Shan

Maidenhead United

Alan Devonshire

5 May 2015

Johnson Hippolyte

Oldham Athletic

Micky Mellon

13 Oct 2023

David Unsworth

Oxford City

Ross Jenkins

9 Mar 2022

David Oldfield

Rochdale

Jim McNulty

12 May 2023

Jim Bentley

Solihull Moors

Andy Whing

28 Jun 2023

Neal Ardley

Southend United

Kevin Maher

20 October 2021

Phil Brown

Wealdstone

Stuart Maynard

11 Mar 2021

Dean Brennan

Woking

Michael Doyle

17 Dec 2023

Darren Sarll

York City

Neal Ardley

6 Sept 2023

Michael Morton