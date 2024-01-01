Manager ins and outs - January 2024
BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs, as well as listing all the current bosses in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, English Football League and National League.
All of the managerial movements for January will appear below, followed by the full list of each club, league by league.
Date
Ins
Outs
1 January
Premier League
Arsenal
Mikel Arteta
20 Dec 2019
Unai Emery
Unai Emery
24 Oct 2022
Steven Gerrard
Bournemouth
Andoni Iraola
19 June 2023
Gary O'Neil
Brentford
Thomas Frank
16 Oct 2018
Dean Smith
Brighton & Hove Albion
Roberto de Zerbi
18 Sept 2022
Graham Potter
Burnley
Vincent Kompany
14 June 2022
Mike Jackson (interim)
Chelsea
Mauricio Pochettino
1 July 2023 (announced 29 May 2023)
Graham Potter
Roy Hodgson
21 Mar 2023
Patrick Vieira
Everton
Sean Dyche
30 Jan 2023
Frank Lampard
Fulham
Marco Silva
1 July 2021
Scott Parker
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp
8 Oct 2015
Brendan Rodgers
Rob Edwards
17 Nov 2022
Nathan Jones
Pep Guardiola
1 July 2016
Manuel Pellegrini
Erik ten Hag
21 April 2022
Ralf Rangnick (interim)
Eddie Howe
8 Nov 2021
Steve Bruce
Steve Cooper
Chris Wilder
5 Dec 2023
Paul Heckingbottom
Ange Postecoglou
6 June 2023
Antonio Conte
David Moyes
30 Dec 2019
Manuel Pellegrini
Gary O'Neil
9 Aug 2023
Julen Lopetegui
Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen
Barry Robson
29 Jan 2023
Jim Goodwin
Celtic
Brendan Rodgers
19 June 2023
Ange Postecoglou
Dundee
Tony Docherty
29 May 2023
Gary Bowyer
Hearts
Steven Naismith
9 April 2023
Robbie Neilson
Hibernian
Nick Montgomery
11 Sept 2023
Lee Johnson
Kilmarnock
Derek McInnes
4 Jan 2022
Tommy Wright
Livingston
David Martindale
26 Nov 2020
Gary Holt
Motherwell
Stuart Kettlewell
11 Feb 2023
Steven Hammell
Rangers
Phillipe Clement
15 Oct 2023
Michael Beale
Ross County
Malky Mackay
26 May 2021
John Hughes
St Johnstone
Alex Clelland (caretaker)
29 Oct 2023
Steven McLean
St Mirren
Stephen Robinson
22 Feb 2022
Jim Goodwin
Women's Super League
Arsenal
Jonas Eidevall
28 June 2021
Joe Montemurro
Aston Villa
Carla Ward
20 May 2021
Marcus Bignot (interim)
Brighton & Hove Albion
Melissa Phillips
7 Apr 2023
Jens Scheuer
Bristol City
Lauren Smith
22 June 2021
Matt Beard
Chelsea
Emma Hayes
14 Aug 2012
Matt Beard
Everton
Brian Sorensen
8 Apr 2022
Jean-Luc Vasseur
Leicester City
Willie Kirk
3 Nov 2022
Lydia Bedford
Liverpool
Matt Beard
13 May 2021
Amber Whiteley (interim)
Manchester City
Gareth Taylor
28 May 2020
Nick Cushing
Manchester United
Marc Skinner
29 July 2021
Casey Stoney
Tottenham
Vicky Jepson (interim)
13 Mar 2023
Rehanne Skinner
West Ham
Rehanne Skinner
20 July 2023
Paul Konchesky
Championship
Birmingham City
Wayne Rooney
11 Oct 2023
John Eustace
Blackburn Rovers
Jon Dahl Tomasson
14 June 2022
Tony Mowbray
Bristol City
Liam Manning
7 Nov 2023
Nigel Pearson
Cardiff City
Erol Bulut
3 June 2023
Sabri Lamouchi
Coventry City
Mark Robins
6 Mar 2017
Russell Slade
Huddersfield Town
Darren Moore
21 Sep 2023
Neil Warnock
Hull City
Liam Rosenior
3 Nov 2022
Shota Arveladze
Ipswich Town
Kieran McKenna
16 Dec 2021
Paul Cook
Leeds United
Daniel Farke
4 July 2023
Sam Allardyce
Leicester City
Enzo Maresca
16 June 2023
Dean Smith
Middlesbrough
Michael Carrick
24 Oct 2022
Chris Wilder
Millwall
Joe Edwards
6 Nov 2023
Gary Rowett
Norwich City
David Wagner
6 Jan 2023
Dean Smith
Plymouth Argyle
Vacant
Steven Schumacher
Preston North End
Ryan Lowe
7 Dec 2021
Frankie McAvoy
Queens Park Rangers
Marti Cifuentes
30 Oct 2023
Gareth Ainsworth
Rotherham United
Leam Richardson
11 Dec 2023
Matt Taylor
Sheffield Wednesday
Danny Rohl
13 Oct 2023
Xisco Munoz
Stoke City
Steven Schumacher
19 Dec 2023
Alex Neil
Southampton
Russell Martin
21 June 2023
Ruben Selles
Sunderland
Michael Beale
18 Dec 2023
Tony Mowbray
Swansea City
Vacant
Michael Duff
Watford
Valerien Ismael
10 May 2023
Chris Wilder
West Bromwich Albion
Carlos Corberan
25 Oct 2022
Steve Bruce
League One
Barnsley
Neill Collins
6 July 2023
Michael Duff
Blackpool
Neil Critchley
23 May 2023
Mick McCarthy
Bolton Wanderers
Ian Evatt
1 July 2020
Keith Hill
Bristol Rovers
Matt Taylor
1 Dec 2023
Joey Barton
Burton Albion
Vacant
Dino Maamria
Cambridge United
Neil Harris
6 Dec 2023
Mark Bonner
Carlisle United
Paul Simpson
23 Feb 2023
Keith Millen
Charlton Athletic
Michael Appleton
8 Sep 2023
Dean Holden
Cheltenham Town
Darrell Clarke
29 Sep 2023
Wade Elliott
Derby County
Paul Warne
22 Sept 2022
Liam Rosenior
Exeter City
Gary Caldwell
24 Oct 2022
Matt Taylor
Fleetwood Town
Charlie Adam
31 Dec 2023
Lee Johnson
Leyton Orient
Richie Wellens
9 Mar 2022
Kenny Jackett
Lincoln City
Michael Skubala
13 Nov 2023
Mark Kennedy
Northampton Town
Jon Brady
8 May 2021
Keith Curle
Oxford United
Des Buckingham
16 Nov 2023
Liam Manning
Peterborough United
Darren Ferguson
4 Jan 2023
Grant McCann
Portsmouth
John Mousinho
20 Jan 2023
Danny Cowley
Port Vale
Andy Crosby
12 May 2023
Darrell Clarke
Reading
Ruben Selles
26 June 2023
Paul Ince
Shrewsbury Town
Matt Taylor
26 June 2023
Steve Cotterill
Stevenage
Steve Evans
16 Mar 2022
Paul Tisdale
Wigan Athletic
Shaun Maloney
28 Jan 2023
Kolo Toure
Wycombe Wanderers
Matt Bloomfield
22 Feb 2023
Gareth Ainsworth
League Two
AFC Wimbledon
Johnnie Jackson
16 May 2022
Mark Bowen (interim)
Accrington Stanley
John Coleman
18 Sept 2014
James Beattie
Barrow
Pete Wild
27 May 2022
Phil Brown
Bradford City
Graham Alexander
6 Nov 2023
Mark Hughes
Colchester United
Vacant
Matty Etherington
Crawley Town
Scott Lindsey
11 Jan 2023
Matty Etherington
Crewe Alexandra
Lee Bell
4 Nov 2022 (as interim - 1 Dec 2022 on permanent basis)
Alex Morris
Doncaster Rovers
Grant McCann
12 May 2023
Danny Schofield
Forest Green Rovers
Troy Deeney
20 Dec 2023
David Horseman
Gillingham
Stephen Clemence
1 Nov 2023
Neil Harris
Grimsby Town
David Artell
23 Nov 2023
Paul Hurst
Harrogate Town
Simon Weaver
21 May 2009
Neil Aspin
Mansfield Town
Nigel Clough
6 Nov 2020
Graham Coughlan
MK Dons
Mike Williamson
17 Oct 2023
Graham Alexander
Morecambe
Ged Brannan
27 Nov 2023
Derek Adams
Newport County
Graham Coughlan
22 Oct 2022
James Rowberry
Notts County
Luke Williams
14 June 2022
Ian Burchnall
Salford City
Neil Wood
20 May 2022
Gary Bowyer
Stockport County
Dave Challinor
2 Nov 2021
Simon Rusk
Sutton United
Vacant
Matt Gray
Swindon Town
Michael Flynn
8 May 2023
Jody Morris
Tranmere Rovers
Nigel Adkins
2 Nov 2023
Ian Dawes
Walsall
Mat Sadler
18 May 2023
Michael Flynn
Wrexham
Phil Parkinson
1 July 2021
Dean Keates
National League
AFC Fylde
Chris Beech
22 Dec 2023
Adam Murray
Aldershot Town
Tommy Widdrington
2 Apr 2023
Ross McNeilly
Altrincham
Phil Parkinson
28 Apr 2017
Jim Harvey
Barnet
Dean Brennan
20 Sept 2021
Harry Kewell
Boreham Wood
Luke Garrard
14 Oct 2015
Ian Allinson
Bromley
Andy Woodman
29 Mar 2021
Neil Smith
Chesterfield
Paul Cook
10 Feb 2022
James Rowe
Dagenham & Redbridge
Ben Strevens
10 Mar 2023
Daryl McMahon
Dorking Wanderers
Marc White
1 Aug 2000
n/a
Eastleigh
Richard Hill
28 Sept 2023
Lee Bradbury
Ebbsfleet United
Dennis Kutrieb
2 July 2020
Kevin Watson
Gateshead
Vacant
Mike Williamson
FC Halifax Town
Chris Millington
28 May 2022
Pete Wild
Hartlepool United
John Askey
23 Feb 2023
Keith Curle
Kidderminster Harriers
Russ Penn
24 Apr 2020
James Shan
Maidenhead United
Alan Devonshire
5 May 2015
Johnson Hippolyte
Oldham Athletic
Micky Mellon
13 Oct 2023
David Unsworth
Oxford City
Ross Jenkins
9 Mar 2022
David Oldfield
Rochdale
Jim McNulty
12 May 2023
Jim Bentley
Solihull Moors
Andy Whing
28 Jun 2023
Neal Ardley
Southend United
Kevin Maher
20 October 2021
Phil Brown
Wealdstone
Stuart Maynard
11 Mar 2021
Dean Brennan
Woking
Michael Doyle
17 Dec 2023
Darren Sarll
York City
Neal Ardley
6 Sept 2023
Michael Morton