Manager ins and outs - January 2024

Matty Etherington was sacked by League Two strugglers Colchester on New Year's Day

BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs, as well as listing all the current bosses in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, English Football League and National League.

All of the managerial movements for January will appear below, followed by the full list of each club, league by league.

Date Ins Outs 1 January Matty Etherington - Colchester

Premier League Arsenal Mikel Arteta 20 Dec 2019 Unai Emery Aston Villa Unai Emery 24 Oct 2022 Steven Gerrard Bournemouth Andoni Iraola 19 June 2023 Gary O'Neil Brentford Thomas Frank 16 Oct 2018 Dean Smith Brighton & Hove Albion Roberto de Zerbi 18 Sept 2022 Graham Potter Burnley Vincent Kompany 14 June 2022 Mike Jackson (interim) Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino 1 July 2023 (announced 29 May 2023) Graham Potter Crystal Palace Roy Hodgson 21 Mar 2023 Patrick Vieira Everton Sean Dyche 30 Jan 2023 Frank Lampard Fulham Marco Silva 1 July 2021 Scott Parker Liverpool Jurgen Klopp 8 Oct 2015 Brendan Rodgers Luton Town Rob Edwards 17 Nov 2022 Nathan Jones Manchester City Pep Guardiola 1 July 2016 Manuel Pellegrini Manchester United Erik ten Hag 21 April 2022 Ralf Rangnick (interim) Newcastle United Eddie Howe 8 Nov 2021 Steve Bruce Nottingham Forest Steve Cooper Sheffield United Chris Wilder 5 Dec 2023 Paul Heckingbottom Tottenham Hotspur Ange Postecoglou 6 June 2023 Antonio Conte West Ham United David Moyes 30 Dec 2019 Manuel Pellegrini Wolverhampton Wanderers Gary O'Neil 9 Aug 2023 Julen Lopetegui

Scottish Premiership Aberdeen Barry Robson 29 Jan 2023 Jim Goodwin Celtic Brendan Rodgers 19 June 2023 Ange Postecoglou Dundee Tony Docherty 29 May 2023 Gary Bowyer Hearts Steven Naismith 9 April 2023 Robbie Neilson Hibernian Nick Montgomery 11 Sept 2023 Lee Johnson Kilmarnock Derek McInnes 4 Jan 2022 Tommy Wright Livingston David Martindale 26 Nov 2020 Gary Holt Motherwell Stuart Kettlewell 11 Feb 2023 Steven Hammell Rangers Phillipe Clement 15 Oct 2023 Michael Beale Ross County Malky Mackay 26 May 2021 John Hughes St Johnstone Alex Clelland (caretaker) 29 Oct 2023 Steven McLean St Mirren Stephen Robinson 22 Feb 2022 Jim Goodwin

Women's Super League Arsenal Jonas Eidevall 28 June 2021 Joe Montemurro Aston Villa Carla Ward 20 May 2021 Marcus Bignot (interim) Brighton & Hove Albion Melissa Phillips 7 Apr 2023 Jens Scheuer Bristol City Lauren Smith 22 June 2021 Matt Beard Chelsea Emma Hayes 14 Aug 2012 Matt Beard Everton Brian Sorensen 8 Apr 2022 Jean-Luc Vasseur Leicester City Willie Kirk 3 Nov 2022 Lydia Bedford Liverpool Matt Beard 13 May 2021 Amber Whiteley (interim) Manchester City Gareth Taylor 28 May 2020 Nick Cushing Manchester United Marc Skinner 29 July 2021 Casey Stoney Tottenham Vicky Jepson (interim) 13 Mar 2023 Rehanne Skinner West Ham Rehanne Skinner 20 July 2023 Paul Konchesky

Championship Birmingham City Wayne Rooney 11 Oct 2023 John Eustace Blackburn Rovers Jon Dahl Tomasson 14 June 2022 Tony Mowbray Bristol City Liam Manning 7 Nov 2023 Nigel Pearson Cardiff City Erol Bulut 3 June 2023 Sabri Lamouchi Coventry City Mark Robins 6 Mar 2017 Russell Slade Huddersfield Town Darren Moore 21 Sep 2023 Neil Warnock Hull City Liam Rosenior 3 Nov 2022 Shota Arveladze Ipswich Town Kieran McKenna 16 Dec 2021 Paul Cook Leeds United Daniel Farke 4 July 2023 Sam Allardyce Leicester City Enzo Maresca 16 June 2023 Dean Smith Middlesbrough Michael Carrick 24 Oct 2022 Chris Wilder Millwall Joe Edwards 6 Nov 2023 Gary Rowett Norwich City David Wagner 6 Jan 2023 Dean Smith Plymouth Argyle Vacant Steven Schumacher Preston North End Ryan Lowe 7 Dec 2021 Frankie McAvoy Queens Park Rangers Marti Cifuentes 30 Oct 2023 Gareth Ainsworth Rotherham United Leam Richardson 11 Dec 2023 Matt Taylor Sheffield Wednesday Danny Rohl 13 Oct 2023 Xisco Munoz Stoke City Steven Schumacher 19 Dec 2023 Alex Neil Southampton Russell Martin 21 June 2023 Ruben Selles Sunderland Michael Beale 18 Dec 2023 Tony Mowbray Swansea City Vacant Michael Duff Watford Valerien Ismael 10 May 2023 Chris Wilder West Bromwich Albion Carlos Corberan 25 Oct 2022 Steve Bruce

League One Barnsley Neill Collins 6 July 2023 Michael Duff Blackpool Neil Critchley 23 May 2023 Mick McCarthy Bolton Wanderers Ian Evatt 1 July 2020 Keith Hill Bristol Rovers Matt Taylor 1 Dec 2023 Joey Barton Burton Albion Vacant Dino Maamria Cambridge United Neil Harris 6 Dec 2023 Mark Bonner Carlisle United Paul Simpson 23 Feb 2023 Keith Millen Charlton Athletic Michael Appleton 8 Sep 2023 Dean Holden Cheltenham Town Darrell Clarke 29 Sep 2023 Wade Elliott Derby County Paul Warne 22 Sept 2022 Liam Rosenior Exeter City Gary Caldwell 24 Oct 2022 Matt Taylor Fleetwood Town Charlie Adam 31 Dec 2023 Lee Johnson Leyton Orient Richie Wellens 9 Mar 2022 Kenny Jackett Lincoln City Michael Skubala 13 Nov 2023 Mark Kennedy Northampton Town Jon Brady 8 May 2021 Keith Curle Oxford United Des Buckingham 16 Nov 2023 Liam Manning Peterborough United Darren Ferguson 4 Jan 2023 Grant McCann Portsmouth John Mousinho 20 Jan 2023 Danny Cowley Port Vale Andy Crosby 12 May 2023 Darrell Clarke Reading Ruben Selles 26 June 2023 Paul Ince Shrewsbury Town Matt Taylor 26 June 2023 Steve Cotterill Stevenage Steve Evans 16 Mar 2022 Paul Tisdale Wigan Athletic Shaun Maloney 28 Jan 2023 Kolo Toure Wycombe Wanderers Matt Bloomfield 22 Feb 2023 Gareth Ainsworth

League Two AFC Wimbledon Johnnie Jackson 16 May 2022 Mark Bowen (interim) Accrington Stanley John Coleman 18 Sept 2014 James Beattie Barrow Pete Wild 27 May 2022 Phil Brown Bradford City Graham Alexander 6 Nov 2023 Mark Hughes Colchester United Vacant Matty Etherington Crawley Town Scott Lindsey 11 Jan 2023 Matty Etherington Crewe Alexandra Lee Bell 4 Nov 2022 (as interim - 1 Dec 2022 on permanent basis) Alex Morris Doncaster Rovers Grant McCann 12 May 2023 Danny Schofield Forest Green Rovers Troy Deeney 20 Dec 2023 David Horseman Gillingham Stephen Clemence 1 Nov 2023 Neil Harris Grimsby Town David Artell 23 Nov 2023 Paul Hurst Harrogate Town Simon Weaver 21 May 2009 Neil Aspin Mansfield Town Nigel Clough 6 Nov 2020 Graham Coughlan MK Dons Mike Williamson 17 Oct 2023 Graham Alexander Morecambe Ged Brannan 27 Nov 2023 Derek Adams Newport County Graham Coughlan 22 Oct 2022 James Rowberry Notts County Luke Williams 14 June 2022 Ian Burchnall Salford City Neil Wood 20 May 2022 Gary Bowyer Stockport County Dave Challinor 2 Nov 2021 Simon Rusk Sutton United Vacant Matt Gray Swindon Town Michael Flynn 8 May 2023 Jody Morris Tranmere Rovers Nigel Adkins 2 Nov 2023 Ian Dawes Walsall Mat Sadler 18 May 2023 Michael Flynn Wrexham Phil Parkinson 1 July 2021 Dean Keates