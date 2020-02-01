Manager: Conor McGregor keeping his options open with three fights planned in 2020

Conor McGregor UFC 246 walk-off knockout

Conor McGregor plans to stay busy in 2020, but he’s not singling out any particular opponent for his next fight this year.

It took the former two-division champion 40 seconds to dispatch Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246, but afterwards McGregor refused to call anybody out by name. Instead, McGregor just shouted that all the “mouthy fools” who had been asking to fight him can get it.

According to McGregor’s manager Audie Attar, when speaking to MMAFighting, the Irish superstar was keeping his options open when he failed to call out anybody specifically with the entire world hanging on his every word.

“Listen, I think a lot of Conor’s brilliance is his authenticity,” Attar said. “I think that response was authentic Conor. It wasn’t a premeditated or planned thing where he decided not to necessarily name anybody’s name but there are a dozen or so options out for him that make sense.

“Depending on which one makes the most sense depending on a number of different motivations, that’s who he’s going to go with. I don’t think it’s planned or premeditated but I would agree, it’s brilliant. Sometimes his authenticity is that brilliance.”

Who are likely options for Conor McGregor's next fight?

Because McGregor is the biggest draw in the sport he can essentially decide on almost any opponent between featherweight to welterweight and the UFC would entertain the idea.

One option that appears to be off the table is a showdown against “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal, who is now on a collision course with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman later this year.

That still leaves fighters like Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier or the winner of the upcoming lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson as viable opponents for McGregor’s next appearance.

Conor McGregor has numerous business ventures in 2020 as well

Attar added that McGregor absolutely plans on keeping busy this year with a trio of fights as well as his numerous business endeavors outside the octagon.

“You’re always busy with Conor. Conor is a global superstar,” Attar said. “Now we’ve launched a whiskey company, we have an apparel company, we have a fitness venture launching, we have all these different businesses going on. It’s always busy but I think when you throw in three fight cards for him as well for him to be on and headline, it takes things to a different level.

“Yes it’s going to be busy but we welcome that. We’re super excited for it. I think we’re all on the same page when it comes to ambition and goals and so that’s really fun to see when you’re entire team is in sync. I think we all welcome that type of work load. We don’t look at it as pressure. We look at it as opportunity.”