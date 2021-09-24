Management's trading with SP Group shares

SP Group A/S

Yesterday, Executive Vice President Lars Ravn Bering has sold 4,190 number of shares in SP Group, ISIN code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 370.00 equal to DKK 1,550,300.00.

See attachment.

Attachment


