Management's or Related parties' trading with SP Group A/S shares

Today, GadInvest A/S, related parties to CEO Frank Gad (Frank Gad is the Managing Director of GadInvest A/S), has acquired 15,000 number of SPG shares, ID Code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 246.9969 equal to DKK 3,704,953.50.

