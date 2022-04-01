Management's or Related parties' trading with SP Group shares

SP Group A/S

Today, Chief Executive Officer, Frank Gad, has sold 15,000 number of SPG shares, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 354.00 equal to DKK 5,310,000.00.

Today, Executive Vice President Søren Ulstrup, has sold 20,000 number og SPG shares, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 354 equal to DKK 7,080,000.

Today, Executive Vice President Lars Ravn Bering and wife Anne-Sofie Ravn Bering, has sold 15,000 number og SPG shares, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 354 equal to DKK 5,310,000.

Schur Finance a/s, related parties to Chairman Hans W. Schur (Hans W. Schur is board member of Schur Finance a/s) has today acquired 35,000 number of SPG shares, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 354 equal to DKK 12,390,000.00.

Gadinvest A/S, related parties to CEO Frank Gad (Frank Gad is the Managing Director of Gadinvest A/S), has today acquired 15,000 number of SPG shares, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 354 equal to DKK 5,310,000.00

See attachments.

Attachment



