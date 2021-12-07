Management Decision Market by Software, Service, Deployment Type, Function, Organization Size, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Management Decision Market by Software, Service, Deployment Type, Function (Credit Risk Management, Collection Management, Customer Experience Management), Organization Size, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global management decision market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period, to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2026 from USD 4.8 billion in 2021.

Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the rising need to improve the quality of decisions and achieve business agility with enhanced effectiveness, growing need for faster operational decisions and improve process efficiency, and compelling need to manage regulatory and compliance standards. These factors are driving the demand for management decisions.

The COVID-19 Impact on the global management decision market

The pandemic has had a positive impact on the management decision market. The COVID-19 pandemic and the proliferation of remote work environments have created new complex barriers for businesses to overcome. The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the need for companies in the various sector to implement digital technologies and harness the power of management decision software solutions and services for improving their quality of decision making and create consistency, thereby supporting tactical and strategic decisions within organizations.

The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment for management decision market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to the need of deployment and integration, support and maintenance, and consulting services for ensuring smooth functioning of business decision management software solutions. These services help in enhancing business agility with improved and intelligent decision-making capabilities and support. The services ensure compliance standards by providing explainable decision tree-based strategies that better meet the organization's goals and constraints, built using powerful and interpretable optimization models and frameworks. Enterprises need active support from skilled professionals to minimize their management decision software downtime during the pre-and post-installation of solutions. These services provide the support needed to uphold the efficiency of business processes, increase enterprise growth, and reduce unwanted IT expenses.

Energy and utilities industry vertical to hold the highest market share in 2021

Energy and utilities is one of the fastest-growing verticals with respect to the adoption of advanced technologies and services in terms of the management decision market. Management decision software provides a next-generation advanced analytics platform that can help any business operating within the energy and utility lifecycle transform capabilities such as demand and load forecasting, energy pricing and analysis, customer onboarding and lifecycle management, and internal operations such as predictive maintenance (AI/ML).

APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In addition, the IT spending across organizations in the region is gradually increasing, which is projected to lead to a surge in the adoption of management decision software and services. China, Japan, and Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) are the leading countries in terms of the adoption of management decision software and services in the region. While the expenditure on technology solutions in APAC has increased, a setback is witnessed due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic makes it more urgent for business leaders across APAC to increase their rate of cloud adoption and digital transformation. Also, the current pandemic has forced the government and public sector across APAC to shift toward digital innovation and meet regulatory compliance standards, which is driving huge market opportunities for management decision vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Overview of the Management Decision Market

4.2 Market, by Component, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.3 Market, by Function, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.4 Market, by Services, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.5 Market, by Organization Size, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.6 Market, by Vertical, 2021-2026

4.7 Market: Investment Scenario, 2021-2026

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Need to Improve the Quality of Decision and Achieve Business Agility with Enhanced Effectiveness

5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Faster Operational Decisions and Improved Process Efficiency

5.2.1.3 Reduced Dependency on It Teams for Writing Business Rules

5.2.1.4 A Compelling Need to Manage Regulatory and Compliance Standards

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Resistance of the Middle Management to Adopt Business Decision Management Software

5.2.2.2 Companies' Resistance to Adopt Modern Technologies to Reduce Machine Dependency, Wrong Information, and Limited Skills

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Trend of Automation and Intelligence Decisioning

5.2.3.2 Increasing Focus of Companies on Data-Driven Decision-Making

5.2.3.3 Growing Inclination of Organizations Toward Decision-Making with Predictive Analytics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Documentation on Business Rules for Decision Management

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce and Poor Management in Creating User Adoption Process

5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.4 Case Study Analysis

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Technological Outlook

5.6.1 Cloud/Software as a Service

5.6.2 Artificial Intelligence

5.6.3 Machine Learning

5.6.4 Robotic Process Automation

5.6.5 IoT Technology

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.8 Ecosystem

5.9 Regulatory Implications and Industry Standards

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers

6 Management Decision Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Components: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Components: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Software

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Deployment and Integration

6.3.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.3 Consulting

7 Management Decision Market, by Function

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Function: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Function: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Collection Management

7.3 Customer Experience Management

7.4 Fraud Detection Management

7.5 Pricing Optimization

7.6 Credit Risk Management

7.7 Other Functions

8 Management Decision Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Cloud

8.3 On-Premises

9 Management Decision Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10 Management Decision Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers

10.3 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.3.1 Retail and Consumer Goods: Management Decision Market Drivers

10.4 Telecom and It

10.4.1 Telecom and It: Market Drivers

10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.5.1 Healthcare and Life Sciences: Market Drivers

10.6 Manufacturing

10.6.1 Manufacturing: Management Decision Market Drivers

10.7 Government

10.7.1 Government: Market Drivers

10.8 Transportation and Logistics

10.8.1 Transportation and Logistics: Market Drivers

10.9 Energy and Utilities

10.9.1 Energy and Utilities: Market Drivers

10.10 Others

11 Management Decision Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share of Top Vendors

12.3 Ranking of Key Players in the Market, 2021

12.4 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

12.4.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Management Decision Vendors

12.5 Historical Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors

12.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

12.6.1 Definitions and Methodology

12.6.2 Star

12.6.3 Emerging Leader

12.6.4 Pervasive

12.6.5 Participant

12.7 SMEs/Startup Evaluation Quadrant

12.7.1 Definitions and Methodology

12.7.2 Progressive Companies

12.7.3 Responsive Companies

12.7.4 Dynamic Companies

12.7.5 Starting Blocks

12.8 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Major Players

13.1.1 IBM

13.1.2 Fico

13.1.3 SAS

13.1.4 Oracle

13.1.5 Pegasystems

13.1.6 Tibco Software

13.1.7 Sapiens International Corporation

13.1.8 Experian

13.1.9 Equifax

13.1.10 Actico

13.2 Other Vendors

13.2.1 Parmenides

13.2.2 Decision Management Solutions

13.2.3 Openrules

13.2.4 Sparkling Logic

13.2.5 Scorto

13.2.6 Rapidgen

13.2.7 Progress

13.2.8 Inrule

13.2.9 Crif

13.2.10 Decisions

13.3 SME/Start-Ups

13.3.1 Enova Decisions

13.3.2 Flexrule

13.3.3 Rulex

13.3.4 Seon

13.3.5 Decisimo

14 Adjacent Market

15 Appendix

