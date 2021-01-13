Management Change
Schlieren/Switzerland, 13 January 2021
Rogers chairman Edward Rogers says Shapiro's leadership and commitment over the last five years have been critical to the team's growth and development.
For the fourth straight day, the NBA has been forced to postpone a day due to COVID-19 issues.
Three anonymous Dolphins players weren't impressed with Tua Tagovailoa's first season.
"I mean, this situation is crazy. It's something that I don't think can be fixed."
The season was always going to be touch-and-go, but the omission of an updated contact tracing policy gets to the heart of why today’s rules won’t move the needle.
"A bet isn't official until you look a man in the eye."
Irving has spent the last week away from the Nets, citing "personal reasons."
The league said in a release Tuesday that it conducted approximately 12,000 tests administered to more than 1,200 players over the period from Dec. 30 to Monday.
Here are some eye-catching puck props with opening night on Wednesday.
On the debut episode of the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast, Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston compares the North Division to a candy-induced hyperactive state, explains how Joe Thornton and Wayne Simmonds fit with the Leafs, and provides his sleeper pick for the all-Canadian division.
The 2021 fantasy hockey season is finally upon us. Check out these key DFS strategies.
MILAN — Substitute Romelu Lukaku scored a last-gasp winner as Inter Milan beat Fiorentina 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup, where it will face Serie A title rival AC Milan. Lukaku headed home a minute before the end of extra time in Florence, just as it appeared as if the match was heading for penalties. The score was 1-1 at the end of regular time after Fiorentina's Christian Kouamé cancelled out Arturo Vidal’s opener from the penalty spot. Inter will be the home side when it plays its city rival at the end of the month. The two Milan teams are also leading Serie A with the Rossoneri top of the league, three points ahead of second-place Inter. Juventus hosts Genoa later in the Italian Cup and Napoli welcomes second-division Empoli. Fiorentina is dangerously close to the relegation zone in Serie A but it took the Nerazzurri until five minutes before halftime to break the deadlock. Christian Eriksen’s effort was parried by Pietro Terracciano. Alexis Sánchez hit the post with the follow-up but the Fiorentina goalkeeper had brought down the Chilean striker as he unleashed his shot and the referee pointed to the spot. Vidal then hit the penalty down the middle for his first goal for Inter. Fiorentina was awarded a penalty of its own moments later when Milan Škriniar appeared to foul Kouamé but the referee reversed his decision after a video review. The hosts did equalize in the 57th minute. In a goalmouth scramble, the ball eventually fell to Kouamé who had time to control it before blasting into the top right corner. Lukaku had been rested but he was brought on in the 69th and, moments after seeing a great chance well saved by Terracciano, Inter’s star forward scored the winner, heading in Nicolò Barella’s cross from the right. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Daniella Matar, The Associated Press
The Phoenix Suns are now the latest NBA team to deal with contact tracing issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, and their game Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks was called off by the league after it was learned they wouldn’t have enough players cleared to participate. That was the third game on Wednesday’s schedule to be called, joining Utah at Washington and Orlando at Boston. It also marks the second consecutive time that a team ran into issues after playing in Washington; the Miami Heat lost eight players to COVID-related issues following their road game against the Wizards on Saturday. The postponement was the sixth in the league since Sunday, and the seventh overall this season. “I think the biggest thing is, obviously we want to be safe, first and foremost, but we want to figure out how we can do it," Heat guard Duncan Robinson said. “Because recently, I think probably the biggest thing we’ve all struggled with is the uncertainty of, ‘Who’s playing? Who’s out? What are we doing? What’s this protocol? What’s that protocol?’ So, that’s been frustrating but everyone’s going through it." On Tuesday, the league and the National Basketball Players Association released updated rules that will be in place for “at least the next two weeks,” requiring players and team staff to remain at their residences when in their home markets and being prohibited from leaving their hotels when on the road — with exceptions primarily for practices and games. Additional measures now include limiting team pregame meetings in locker rooms to 10 minutes, with the extra caveat that everyone must wear a mask. The mask-wearing rules in bench areas during games have also been stiffened. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American linebacker Kyrie Wilson to a two-year contract extension. Wilson returns to the club for a fourth season. The native of Fresno, Calif., started every game for the Bombers in their 2019 Grey Cup campaign. He had 63 defensive tackles, three sacks, one interception, five pass knockdowns, three fumble recoveries and three tackles for losses. A three-year starter at Fresno State University, Wilson came to the Bombers in 2017 after signing with the NFL's Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016. REDBLACKS SIGN TWO INTERNATIONALS The Ottawa Redblacks have signed Mexican kicker Jose Maltos and receiver Guillermo Villalobos. Maltos, from Monterrey, was the second overall pick in the 2019 CFL-LFA draft. Prior to the draft, he spent the 2018 season with B.C. In 2013, he was signed by the NFL's New Orleans Saints after playing college football at Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon in Mexico. Villalobos, from Mexico City, was the 11th pick in the 2019 CFL-LFA draft. He made his CFL debut on July 25, 2019 against Calgary and went on to play in eight games during his first season. Before joining Ottawa, Villalobos played professionally in Mexico with the Mexicas, where he won a LFA championship, the MVP title and the 2019 award for best receiver. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press
LONDON — The British government is increasingly troubled by soccer players hugging and kissing in celebrations, risking coronavirus infections and the sport's ability to be allowed to continue during the latest lockdown. Outbreaks at Premier League teams, forcing the postponement of matches, have heightened concerns about the avoidable and very visible close contact between players. “Everyone in the country has had to change the way they interact with people and ways of working,” Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston tweeted Wednesday. “Footballers are no exception. COVID secure guidelines exist for football. Footballers must follow them and football authorities enforce them — strictly.” Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Premier League has warned clubs that punishments will be handed out for flouting the rules. Huddleston linked on Twitter to a news story about the league's letter to clubs which specified players should avoid handshakes, high-fives and hugs and that they were “fortunate to be able to continue to play. " That warning was not adhered to when Sheffield United and Manchester United embraced while celebrating scoring in their victories on Tuesday. The league configured protocols for the return of games in March in conjunction with Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer for England, who also urged players to avoid hugging and kissing on Wednesday. "We are in a very dangerous place now," Van-Tam said on LBC radio while discussing the issue. “Every close human contact, that is avoidable, should be avoided because one in three of us will get the infection and have no symptoms at all.” A more contagious variant of COVID-19 is sweeping across Britain where there have been more than 83,000 deaths from the disease. Britain reported 1,243 deaths on Tuesday, its second-highest number of daily fatalities since the start of the pandemic last year. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay say their friendship and shared history shouldn't have much of an impact on their teams’ upcoming NFC divisional playoff matchup. LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive co-ordinator in 2017 during the first year of McVay’s head coaching tenure after they spent four seasons as assistants on Mike Shanahan’s Washington staff. The top-seeded Packers (13-3) host the Rams (11-6) on Saturday with an NFC championship game berth at stake. “It’s not something that even comes to my mind once throughout the game-planning process," LaFleur said. “You’re focused on what you’re seeing on tape and trying to focus on some of the things you do well and maybe trying to implement some new things. The sole focus has always got to be on the opposition, 100% of your effort has got to be on the opposition and less about who you have personal relationships with.” LaFleur says he learned his lesson as a first-year head coach last season matching up twice with the San Francisco 49ers, whose staff included his younger brother Mike as passing game co-ordinator. San Francisco’s head coach is Kyle Shanahan, who worked at Washington with Matt LaFleur and McVay from 2010-13. The 49ers beat the Packers soundly both times, including a 37-20 decision in the NFC championship game. “I probably maybe thought about it more last year, whereas I’ve kind of been there, done that, in regard to that,” LaFleur said. “(Los Angeles) is a damn good football team. If you’re focusing on anything other than who you’re going against, then you’re wasting time.” McVay says facing a friend and former colleague is somewhat different because each coach knows a little about the other’s tendencies. But he said that factor “can be a little bit blown out of proportion” and pointed out that both of them have evolved since their years working together. “I don’t think you want to be naïve to the fact that they know a couple of things that you want to make sure you’re aware of,” McVay said. “But I also think you’ve got to be careful of not overthinking it. It’s about your team versus the opposing team.” LaFleur’s had a couple of opportunities already this season to match up against one of his former bosses. Green Bay beat Atlanta 30-16 on Oct. 5 before Dan Quinn was fired as the Falcons’ coach and knocked off Tennessee 40-14 on Dec. 29. LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach on Quinn’s Atlanta staff from 2015-16 and worked for Mike Vrabel at Tennessee in 2018. LaFleur has a deeper history with McVay. “That’s one of my closest friends in life,” LaFleur said. “I love him like a brother.” McVay credits his time working on Mike Shanahan’s staff with LaFleur and the Shanahans for helping mould him into the coach he is now. LaFleur says he sensed McVay was a coaching star on the rise as soon as they met. “He’s like my brother, like my big brother,” McVay said of LaFleur. “We’ve been close for a long time. I can remember even just going back to when we started working in Washington, he and his wife lived across the street, right when they had their first son, Luke. That was before I had met my fiancée, and so I’d come third-wheel it with them a lot. They kind of took me under their wing.” After Mike Shanahan was fired at the close of a 3-13 season in 2013, McVay remained at Washington as part of Jay Gruden’s staff while LaFleur spent a year as Notre Dame’s quarterbacks coach before heading to Atlanta. They reunited in 2017 when McVay became the Rams’ head coach and hired LaFleur. During their lone season together in Los Angeles, the Rams went 11-5 and won an NFC West title after going 4-12 the year before their arrival. LaFleur left the following year to become offensive co-ordinator for the Tennessee Titans and have the play-calling responsibilities he lacked at Los Angeles. One year later, he became the Packers’ head coach. Both men have enjoyed extraordinary early success. The Rams reached the Super Bowl in the second year of McVay’s tenure, while LaFleur was in Tennessee. LaFleur owns a 27-7 record (including playoff games) in two seasons at Green Bay. “I think having an identity is a really important thing to establishing something offensively,” McVay said. “You can really see that identity come to life when you flip the Packers tape on and that’s a real credit to Matt, their coaches and their players.” The respect is mutual. It just might not be apparent this weekend. “He’s a great friend of mine,” LaFleur said, “but the gloves will be off on Saturday.” ___ AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham contributed to this report. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Steve Megargee, The Associated Press
