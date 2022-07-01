Managed Security Services Market 2022-2030: Featuring Key Players AT&T, Cisco, Broadcom, IBM & Others

Company Logo

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Security Services Market by Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global managed security services market size was valued at $22.45 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $77.01 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in cybercrime activities, cost effectiveness, and stringent government regulations drive the global managed security services market. In addition, growing trend of mobile devices at workplaces and rise in electronic data fuel the market growth.

However, hesitation to share sensitive data restrict the market growth. Moreover, growing awareness about data security, growing importance of e-business, and demand of customized services is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Key Findings Of Study

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest managed security services market forecast period

Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in managed security services market size

On the basis of industry verticals, the BFSI segment generated the highest revenue in 2020

The key players profiled in the managed security services market analysis are AT&T Intellectual Property, BT Group, Broadcom, Cisco System Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., DXC Technology Company, SecureWorks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and IBM Corporation These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global managed security services market forecast along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global managed security services market trends is provided in the report

The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

AT&T Intellectual Property

Broadcom

BT Group

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Cisco System Inc

DXC Technology Company

Fortinet Inc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

SecureWorks Inc

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.7. Competitive Heatmap



Chapter 4: Managed Security Services Market, by Application

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Managed Ips and Ids

4.3. Distributed Denial of Services (Ddos)

4.4. Unified Threat Management (Utm)

4.5. Secured Information and Event Management (Siem)

4.6. Firewall Management

4.7. Endpoint Security

4.8. Others



Chapter 5: Managed Security Services Market, by Industry Verticals

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. BFSI

5.3. Healthcare

5.4. Manufacturing

5.5. Retail

5.6. It and Telecom



Chapter 6: Managed Security Services Market, by Deployment Mode

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. On-Premise

6.3. Cloud



Chapter 7: Managed Security Services Market, by Enterprise Size

7.1. Market Overview

7.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Enterprise Size

7.2. Large Enterprises

7.3. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Chapter 8: Managed Security Services Market, by Region

