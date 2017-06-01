Manaea, Pinder lead Athletics to 3-1 win over Indians

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT TO TW0-RUN HOME RUN - Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder, right, is congratulated by Trevor Plouffe after Pinder hit a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Manaea (4-3) retired the first 10 hitters before Francisco Lindor homered with one out in the fourth. He gave up singles to Daniel Robertson and Edwin Encarnacion, along with a walk to Jose Ramirez.

The left-hander struck out nine and won his third straight start as Oakland snapped a four-game losing streak.

Pinder, the Athletics' No. 9 hitter, hit a solo homer in the third and broke a 1-all tie with a two-run shot in the fifth.

Mike Clevinger (2-2) gave up both home runs.