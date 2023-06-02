Man and youth arrested after baby donkey Moon stolen from Hampshire farm

A man and a youth have been arrested on suspicion of the theft of a baby donkey who was snatched from a farm in Hampshire.

Two-month-old Moon was taken from a field at Miller's Ark Animals in Hook on 15 May.

After an agonising two weeks, owners were relieved on Thursday, when the animal had been found unharmed and reunited with her mother, Astra.

Less than 24 hours after the returning the foal to the farm, Hampshire Constabulary, along with Thames Valley Police, made two arrests in the Beaconsfield area.

A stolen roller machine was also seized during the search, and the adult male was further arrested on suspicion of theft of the agricultural vehicle.

The suspects have been released on bail while multiple lines of enquiry are investigated, police said.

Following the disappearance of the donkey, police received "countless calls and online reports from members of the public" with potential lines of enquiry.

They were then contacted by the farm who had been sent some information, and officers were deployed to an address in White House Lane in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

The donkey was located at around 8.15pm on 31 May.

A heart-warming video showing the small donkey being reunited with her owner delighted animal lovers on Thursday.

In the clip, she says: "Look who's back! My baby."

Pamela Jessopp, of Miller's Ark Animals, said: "We are beyond excited ecstatic. You always hold out hope but as the time frame and the time window got larger you do wonder if she would be found or not.

"It is so much down to members of the public, our supporters that have got the word out there and spread it on social media.

"It's been a heartfelt story that has caught people's emotions.

"We are very grateful to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, Surrey Police and Thames Valley Police for their support and investigation and for the speedy action last night."