  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Man, you're lucky': Amari Cooper 'elated' to start with Browns after trade from Cowboys

Marla Ridenour, Akron Beacon Journal
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cleveland Browns
    Cleveland Browns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Amari Cooper
    Amari Cooper
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Deshaun Watson
    Deshaun Watson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

BEREA, Ohio — Amari Cooper realizes the time that will be required to click with Deshaun Watson, but he’s already confident in the new Browns quarterback-wide receiver dynamic.

But Cooper is not taking for granted that he will become Watson’s go-to guy.

“He’s a great player. I’m a great player. We’re going to make it work by any means necessary,” Cooper said Wednesday at his introductory news conference. “But I think as far as being his No. 1 receiver, that has to be earned.

“You just can’t come out and say this is the No. 1 guy. It doesn’t matter what you’ve done in the past. It has to be earned every day in OTAs, minicamp, training camp. I’m looking forward to going out there and earning the respect of Deshaun and allow him to say ‘I want to go to this guy. I’m confident in this guy.’ I know he’s going to come through for me, so I just have to go out there and prove it.”

NFL DRAFT: Packers, Chiefs, Eagles among 10 teams with most at stake

Amari Cooper catches the go-ahead touchdown against the Vikings.
Amari Cooper catches the go-ahead touchdown against the Vikings.

A four-time Pro Bowl receiver, Cooper was acquired in a March 12 deal from the Dallas Cowboys, who sought to move him before his $20 million salary became guaranteed on March 20. The Browns traded for Watson, the Houston Texans' three-time Pro Bowl quarterback, on March 18 even though he faces 22 civil lawsuits from massage therapists alleging sexual misconduct or sexual assault.

With the NFL conducting its own investigation, Watson still faces a possible league suspension.

But after playing with Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott for nearly four years, Cooper said he was “elated” by the news that he would be catching passes from Watson.

Cooper, 27, the Oakland Raiders' fourth overall pick out of Alabama in 2015, was on vacation in Dubai when the Watson deal was announced. Cooper said there was a “huge time difference” and he was asleep when his phone started blowing up.

“My friends called me right away. I woke up, just saw a whole bunch of text messages and stuff like that. Guys were like, ‘Man, you’re lucky,’” Cooper said, laughing. “Some of my former teammates. I was like, ‘What?’ Then I checked social media, the news and found out that information.

“I was happy. I was elated.”

In his seven-year career, Cooper has gone over 1,000 receiving yards five times. He is one of only five NFL receivers — joining Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans and DeAndre Hopkins — to have at least 7,000 receiving yards and 45 receiving touchdowns since 2015. Cooper has 517 catches for 7,076 yards and 46 touchdowns in 108 career regular-season games.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

“Coop’s been great. Very responsive to coaching,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday. “Amari … he’s not the loudest guy in the room, but he’s very, very thoughtful, very, very intelligent. Has been productive really every year he’s been in this league, is a good teammate.

“Just watching him work there in the weight room and seeing him around his teammates, I think he’s a guy that really works hard. He’s not somebody that’s skirting around the work in any way.”

Signed to a five-year, $100 million contract extension with the Cowboys in March, 2020, Cooper will give the Browns the No. 1 receiver they lacked after Odell Beckham Jr. forced his way out of Cleveland in November. A week after acquiring Cooper, the Browns restructured his contract to create more than $15 million in salary cap space this season.

Traded by the Raiders to the Cowboys in October 2018, Cooper said he “actually loved” being in Dallas.

“I wouldn’t say I just wanted to leave, but at the same time, it’s never personal, it’s just business and that’s part of the business of being in this league,” he said. “Things like that happen all the time, players get cut, players get traded.

“There’s no player in the league who’s still in the league from 30 years ago. It all comes to an end at some point. With that said, I am excited about this new chapter, and I embrace it. I look forward to the future here.”

Cooper heard the speculation over his future in Dallas, so he wasn’t surprised by the trade.

“It’s not like back in the day. I had a coach when I was in Oakland who played wide receiver for 10 years, Rob Moore, he got traded. He didn’t even know about it because there was no social media, so guys were interviewing him and asking him questions and that’s how he found out,” Cooper said. “But it’s always something looming when you’re about to get traded or something like that, so you kind of know. So I wasn’t really surprised at all.”

Cooper said he’d met Watson before he arrived in Cleveland, but their interaction was limited to perhaps two Pro Bowls and a commercial they filmed together.

Starting over with another quarterback is just part of the transition for Cooper.

“Obviously when you come into a new environment, it feels like getting drafted all over again or feels like the first day of summer workouts in college,” Cooper said. “I’ve been in this situation before. It’s cool getting to know new people, being in a new environment, getting to explore a different part of the country that I’ve never been to.”

As for the cold weather, Cooper was greeted with snow for Tuesday’s first day of the offseason program.

“It’s football. That’s what we sign up for, it’s played outdoors,” he said. “I embrace it.”

Investing in their passing game with Cooper and three new quarterbacks, the Browns have their sights set on their first Super Bowl appearance. Cooper's teams are 1-3 in the playoffs, his only victory coming after the 2018 season when the Cowboys defeated the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC wild-card game.

Cooper is ready for the responsibility the Browns have put in his hands.

“Very exciting. I understand that that’s the reason I’m here, to help the passing game improve. And I take that on,” he said. “I feel it’s my responsibility to do that, and it’s no worry, I know what I can do. I’m excited about it. I can’t wait to go out there…. Just have to practice, just stay on top of things, to work on the tools in my tool bag to be that great wide receiver that they want me to [be].”

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Amari Cooper 'elated' after trade from Cowboys to Browns

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu victorious in return to court

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu was victorious in her return to action after a long layoff. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., overcame some nervy moments in the first set en route to a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Germany's Jule Niemeier on Tuesday in first-round action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Andreescu trailed 5-3 in the first set before rallying to win, then went up a break early in the second set en route to the victory. The Canadian faced six break points,

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.