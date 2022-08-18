Man wounded in shooting on Canal Farm Lane in Los Banos. Detectives investigating

The Los Banos Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 39-year-old man on Wednesday night in Los Banos.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Canal Farm Lane at 7:25 p.m., according to a social media post by the Los Banos Police Department.

Officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. The victim was alert and able to communicate with emergency personnel, who provided medical aid. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital and was in stable condition.

Detectives searched a home on Canal Farm Lane. No details were announced about what, if anything, was found.

The incident does not appear to be random or gang-related, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Luis Beltran at 209-827-2536.