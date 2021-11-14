Man wounded in Miami shooting Saturday

A man was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the leg Saturday afternoon.

Miami police said in a statement posted on Twitter around 4:30 p.m. that officers found the wounded man in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast 29th Street.

Units responded to the area of NE 2nd Av/NE 29th St., reference a male shot. Upon arrival a male who was shot in the leg was located. Male was transported to JMH Trauma. The investigation in ongoing. pic.twitter.com/P3VL1ngUJk — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 13, 2021

The shooting is under investigation.