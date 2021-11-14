Man wounded in Miami shooting Saturday

David Goodhue
·1 min read

A man was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the leg Saturday afternoon.

Miami police said in a statement posted on Twitter around 4:30 p.m. that officers found the wounded man in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast 29th Street.

The shooting is under investigation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories