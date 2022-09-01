Man, woman found dead on a sidewalk in Brickell. Police say it may be a murder-suicide

Miami police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide near a luxury apartment complex in Brickell late Wednesday night, police say.

Around 9:20 p.m., police received several calls about a person shot outside SOMA at Brickell, 145 SW 13th, Miami police said.

Authorities rushed to the area where they found a dead man and woman on the sidewalk.

Officer Michael Vega, a Miami Police spokesman, said the investigation is in its early stages but the incident appears to be a murder-suicide.

One neighbor told the Miami Herald she saw two bodies outside after she heard a pop and subsequent screams.

This is a developing story.