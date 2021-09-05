Man and woman fatally shot in Long Beach

Long Beach authorities are investigating a shooting after a man and a woman were killed near the city's Drake Park on Saturday night.

Authorities said they received a call around 8 p.m. about a fight in the 900 block of Park Circle. When officers arrived at the site, they found 39-year-old Juan Guizar-Gutierrez and 44-year-old Maricela Honorato suffering from gunshot wounds.

Guizar-Gutierrez and Honorato were on the sidewalk when they were shot, which is where they were found by officers, police told KTLA. The TV station reported that both were struck in the upper body by the gunfire.

First responders performed lifesaving measures, but Guizar-Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene by the Long Beach Fire Department. Honorato was taken to a local hospital, where she died, police reported.

Long Beach authorities said it was unknown what led to the shooting and unclear if it was connected to the call about a fight.

Police said they were searching for a suspect.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.