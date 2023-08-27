Man and woman die after Mercedes car driven into flooded area in Mossley Hill, Merseyside

Two people have died after a car was driven into a flooded area in Merseyside.

Officers were called following safety concerns for a man and a woman inside a black Mercedes in Mossley Hill at 9.20pm on Saturday.

The vehicle had driven into a flooded area in Queens Drive, between North Mossley Hill Road and Dovedale Road, Merseyside Police said.

Police and fire and rescue teams freed them and they were taken to hospital, but were both pronounced dead.

Their next of kins have been informed and a file has been passed to the coroner.

Merseyside Police are appealing for more information about the incident as they carry out an investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Dalton said: "Our thoughts go out to the family of the man and woman who sadly lost their lives in this tragic incident, despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, our officers and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Services at the scene.

"We are at the early stages of an ongoing investigation on Queens Drive to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.

"We are continuing to appeal to anyone who was on Queens Drive, between North Mossley Hill Road and Dovedale Road at around 9.20pm last night and saw the accident, or who stopped to try help or anyone who had any dashcam footage from their car to come forward as soon as possible.

"Similarly, if you live in the area and have any doorbell or CCTV footage from last night please share this with us."