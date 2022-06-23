Nigerian politician accused of trying to bring a child to UK to harvest organs

Photograph: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

A Nigerian politician has been charged with plotting to harvest the organs of a child in the UK.

Ike Ekweremadu, 60, a district senator and lawyer, has been charged alongside a second defendant, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, with conspiracy to arrange and/or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

Both have been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge magistrates court in west London later on Thursday.

The child – whose age and sex is unknown – has been taken into care.

Organ harvesting involves removing parts of the body, often for commercial gain and against the will of the victim.

The investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May, the Metropolitan police said.

No more details were available as criminal proceedings are under way.