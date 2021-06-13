Man and woman charged in May 2020 death of 5-year-old girl

Ottawa police say a man and a woman were charged Saturday in connection with the death of a five-year-old girl. (Olivier Plante/CBC - image credit)

Two people are facing charges in connection with the death of a five-year old girl in Ottawa last year.

Ottawa police say Chloe Guan-Branch was found injured in her home at the 1300 block of Meadowlands Dr. on May 15, 2020. Paramedics transported the girl to hospital, where she died.

Police said in a statement issued Sunday that they've arrested a man and a woman after a year-long investigation involving "significant forensic analysis."

Justin Cassie-Berube, 27, faces three charges: manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Ada Guan, 25, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life.