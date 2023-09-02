Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after ‘partial human remains’ discovered beside cliff path

Detectives are appealing for information relating to the grisly discovery - BNPS/Corin Messer

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of partial human remains, police said.

Detectives from Dorset Police said the victim has been identified as a 49-year-old man from Bournemouth. His family has been informed.

A woman, 38, and a 48-year-old man, both from Bournemouth, have been arrested, a week after the remains were discovered by a member of the public near the Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Drive.

Police at the scene Two arrests have been made as part of a 'complex' murder probe after human remains were discovered beside a cliff path - BNPS/Corin Messer

On Friday, a police cordon was in place in the Mon Bijou hotel, in Manor Road not far from where the remains were found. Crime scene investigators were seen entering the derelict and abandoned hotel all throughout the day conducting forensic examination.

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “This remains a very complex investigation and we have worked tirelessly since the initial discovery and report to progress our enquiries.

“Foremost, our thoughts are with the victim’s family. We will continue to do all we can to establish the circumstances of the death.

“Now that we have been able to identify the victim following scientific analysis, I am in a position to be more specific about my appeal.”

The partial human remains were found by a member of the public in Bournemouth a week ago - BNPS

Police say the zig zag path and surrounding area at Boscombe Overcliff Drive will remain cordoned off for several more days due to the "challenging" terrain. - BNPS/Corin Messer

He said police wanted to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity around the Manor Steps Zig Zag between July 31 and August 26, asking for any information or images to be uploaded to the major incident public portal.

“A number of cordons have been put in place across the Boscombe area and I would like to thank the public for their assistance while officers conduct their detailed enquiries,” he said.

“Officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”

The wider cordon around the area of the Manor Steps Zig Zag has been removed.