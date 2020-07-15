Man who sold ex-lover's sex videos online jailed 4 months

Man on the chair in Handcuffs. Rear view and Closeup ,Men criminal in handcuffs arrested for crimes. With hands in back,boy prison shackle in the jail violence concept.

SINGAPORE — Months after a woman he had a sex with failed to give in to his blackmailing attempt, a 25-year-old man uploaded her sex videos into a cloud storage account which he offered to prospective buyers for a fee.

Jared Poh Jun Kiat, a Singapore Armed Forces regular who is 1st Sergeant, was jailed four months on Wednesday (15 July) after he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal intimidation and distributing obscene material electronically.

The victim cannot be named due to a court gag order. Her age and workplace were also redacted from court documents.

Poh had met the victim in 2018 through the dating application Tinder. They later met in person and had sex on three occasions. With the consent of the victim, Poh recorded two of these occasions. The woman also sent him three videos of her having sex with another man.

The two subsequently stopped contacting each other after drifting apart. On 16 January last year, however, Poh decided to renew his contact with the woman in an attempt to have sex with her. He created a profile on Telegram and initiated contact with the victim. The victim was not aware of who he was.

Poh then sent the victim two compromising photographs of her and demanded that the woman had sex with him. He threatened to distribute the sex videos involving the woman to the public.

Out of fear, the woman deleted her Telegram account and changed her handphone number.

Two months later, Poh came across another individual who was selling videos of the same woman engaging in sexual activity in a Telegram chat. Poh paid this individual $120 in exchange for 30 videos of the woman engaged in sexual activity. The videos showed the woman’s face and body. In some of these videos, she was wearing a uniform.

Poh then uploaded the 30 videos and the five videos he already possessed to his Dropbox account. He then advertised the bundle of videos for sale on the Telegram chat group using a separate profile he created. He charged prospective buyers $90 for access to the videos and would send them the link to the Dropbox account.

Between March and July last year, Poh sold the link to at least four different buyers.

The victim’s ex-boyfriend came across the advertisement on Telegram on 9 July last year and pleaded with Poh to stop distributing the videos. He told Poh that the victim had moved on with her life.

Instead of complying, Poh demanded that ex-boyfriend send him more revealing videos of the woman. He threatened to send the videos of the woman engaging in sexual activities to her superior if the man did not comply with his demands.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sheldon Lim sought at least five months’ jail for Poh, while Poh’s lawyer Gino Hardial Singh asked for three months’ jail.

Singh said that his client had been diagnosed with major depressive disorder in 2017 and was prescribed medication from the Institute of Mental Health.

He added that his client was remorseful and had just gotten married.

For criminal intimidation, Poh could have been jailed up to two years, with fine, or both. For distributing obscene material, he could have been jailed up to three months, or fined, or both.

