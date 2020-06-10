Man who smashed neighbour's window over smell of cigarette smoke jailed

When 52-year-old Yee Choon Wah smashed one of the glass panels, a shard hit his 49-year-old female neighbour’s forearm. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Angry over the smell of cigarette smoke emanating from outside his home, a man took a golf club to his neighbour’s windows.

When 52-year-old Yee Choon Wah smashed one of the glass panels, a shard hit his 49-year-old female neighbour’s forearm.

Yee, a Singaporean, was jailed four weeks on Wednesday (10 June) after pleading guilty to one charge of committing a rash act that endangered the safety of others.

Another three charges, including committing mischief by smashing another window and by leaving his residence without reasonable excuse during the circuit breaker period, and failing to wear a mask over his nose and mouth, were taken into consideration for sentencing.

At about 6.33pm on 18 April, Yee was at home when he smelled cigarette smoke coming from his neighbouring flat units, angering him.

He then took a golf club from his living room and left his unit with the intention of smashing the windows of the two units next to his.

Yee exited his flat and walked along the common corridor towards the outside of his neighbour’s flat. He then used the golf club to smash the window of the unit, while the victim was still inside.

The act caused the window’s glass panel to shatter and a glass shard to hit her right forearm. The damage caused to the panel amounted to $400.

An eye-witness observed Yee smashing the window of one of the two flat units adjacent to Yee’s. Yee has not paid any compensation for the damage he caused.

When asked if he had anything to say, Yee simply replied, “Thank you.”

For committing a rash act, Yee can be jailed up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both.

