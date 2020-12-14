Man who dropped bowling ball on council worker from window found guilty

Damian Hammond dropped the ball wrapped in a pair of jeans which hit one of the workers on the head leaving him with serious injuries. (Reach)

A man who dropped a bowling ball on a council worker’s head causing life-changing injuries has been found guilty of grievous bodily harm.

Damien Hammond, 31, was shouting at work men who were collecting a television from outside his block of flats in Nottingham in December 2019.

He shouted that the television was his and that he was coming down to collect it, before wrapping a bowling ball in a pair of jeans and dropping it from the second-storey window.

It then hit one of the workers, leaving him with a large wound and blood streaming down his face.

When police arrived at the scene, Hammond refused to leave the flat and threw more items out the window in a stand-off which lasted several hours.

He then climbed out onto a window ledge and threatened officers with a hammer.

Hammond then jumped from the ledge and was arrested.

The council worker woke up in hospital in the days following the attack, and was told that he had suffered a fractured skull and brain damage.

He may suffer seizures and black outs for the rest of his life.

Hammond admitted affray but denied grievous bodily harm with intent.

Giving evidence to the court, Hammond said he had been taking the synthetic class B drug Mamba “for three days” prior to the incident and had heard a “noise” from the window.

Upon discovering two council workers, the court heard Hammond saw them going through “foliage”.

He said that he thought the Nottingham City Council workers were “clearing up evidence of me” and that he was “trying to scare them off”.

The jury were told that Hammond and the victim had become embroiled in an exchange of words, before it is alleged Hammond went into his bedsit, grabbed the bowling ball and “threw it out of my window”.

Giving evidence to the court, Hammond said he had been taking the synthetic class B drug Mamba "for three days" prior to the incident. (Getty)

Judge James Sampson said: “The defendant gave evidence that he lived in his bedsit from late August, and says that he heard a noise from his window.

“That he saw two council workers going through foliage, and said that 'the person I ended up hitting was the closest one to my wall'.

“The defendant said: 'To me, it looked like they were out clearing up evidence of me before coming up to kill me off'.

“He said: ‘I had been smoking Mamba for three days. If you don't leave soon, I will end up acting out of fear of my life’.

The jury was told that the bowling ball was released through an "underarm motion" from the window, with the aim to “scare them off” and that Hammond “wanted them gone”.

Providing earlier evidence to the jury of Hammond's reaction in the moments following the attack, Judge Sampson said the defendant “heard two thuds”.

He said: "[The defendant said] 'I heard two thuds and knew it wasn't right. The victim was hitting the floor when I arrived at the window, and I was scared I had killed him. If someone upsets me, I react. If I had time to reflect, I wish I had grabbed some water and tipped it on them'."

He was found guilty at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday and is due to be sentenced on 29 January.

