Man who breached COVID-19 rules went on to abuse cop at State Courts

Christopher Amurutham was jailed for 11 weeks. (Photo: Getty)

SINGAPORE — A 56-year-old cleaner who was drunk in public verbally abused a safe distancing ambassador and a policewoman and also assaulted the latter, a court heard.

Brought to the State Courts four days later, Christopher Arumutham, who was again drunk, again hurled vulgarities at another police officer.

On Wednesday (13 May), Christopher was jailed for 11 weeks after he pleaded guilty to four charges - using criminal force on a public servant, using abusive words on a public servant, leaving home without wearing a face mask and leaving home without reasonable excuse.

Left home without mask

On 18 April, Christopher left his Lorong 7 Toa Payoh home at around 6.15am without a mask. He began drinking Chinese wine shortly after, while walking to a bus stop.

He boarded four public buses, but had no recollection of what happened. At some point between 10.50am and 12.25pm, the perpetrator bought some food and a bottle of whisky.

At about 12.25pm, a safe distancing ambassador and his partner saw Christopher sitting on a public bench near Block 20 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh, with the bottle of whisky half empty. He was drunk and his speech was slurred.

The ambassador repeatedly told Christopher that he should return home. Instead, Christopher walked towards the ambassador aggressively and verbally abused him and his partner, before sitting back down and throwing the bottle onto the floor defiantly.

The ambassador called the police and two officers arrived at about 1pm. They tried to talk to Christopher but he was incoherent. At one point, he shouted vulgarities at both officers and challenged them to arrest him.

When a policewoman tried to arrest him, Christopher grabbed her hand and then pushed it away forcefully. The culprit was later arrested with the help of an off-duty policeman.

Went to court drunk

On 22 April, Christopher appeared in Court 4A of the State Courts to be charged for his crimes. But he was tipsy and reeked of alcohol, having drunk two cans of stout during breakfast.

At about 9.30am, just before the court session began, the culprit had his charges read to him by an interpreter before he was told to take a seat in the public gallery by a policeman.

Unhappy, Christopher walked up to the officer, verbally abused him and stared at him for about 10 seconds. Other police officers pulled the culprit away.

Later, he twice pointed his middle finger at the policeman.

In court on Wednesday, Christopher told Senior District Judge Ong Hian Sun that he could not recall the incidents on both days and wished to apologise to the officers.

“I feel very bad and I’m very sorry,” he said.

The judge backdated the jail term to the date of Christopher’s remand on 22 April.

For using abusive words on a public servant, he could have been find up to $5,000 and jailed for up to a year.

The maximum punishment for using criminal force to deter a public servant is up to four years’ jail along with a fine.

For breaching COVID-19 regulations, Christopher could have been fined up to $10,000 and jailed up to six months.

