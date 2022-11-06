Man watching Astros game hit in head by possible celebratory gunfire, Texas cops say

A Texas man was watching the Houston Astros game with his family when a bullet hit him in the back of the head, police told news outlets.

Police officers responded to a reported shooting at an east Houston home around 10:20 p.m. on Nov. 5, the Houston Chronicle reported, just moments after the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies to win the World Series in game six.

The victim was outside with his family when he suddenly felt something strike his head “like a hammer,” police told KRIV. A bullet had grazed him.

Nobody heard a gunshot and it’s not clear where the bullet came from, police told the Chronicle.

Given the circumstances, investigators believe the man was likely hit by celebratory gunfire, KHOU reported.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police told news outlets.

Celebratory gunfire is illegal across the U.S., McClatchy News previously reported. Bullets fired into the air — whether to celebrate the 4th of July, New Year’s Eve or the victory of a professional baseball team — come soaring back down to earth at speeds fast enough to injure and kill unlucky bystanders.

Despite efforts by law enforcement and community leaders to stamp out the dangerous behavior, it persists.