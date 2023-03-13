Man wanted after two women sexually assaulted at Camden Town Underground station

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation (British Transport Police )

A man is believed to have sexually assaulted two women at Camden Town Underground station in February.

British Transport Police have issued an appeal to try and find a man in connection with the two attacks.

The first victim was assaulted by a man while travelling on the escalator at the station and again as she made her way to the platform shortly after 8am on Monday, February 13.

Shortly after, the second victim was sexually assaulted by the same man as she walked up the stairs in the station.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 81 of 13/02/23. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.