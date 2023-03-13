Man wanted after two women sexually assaulted at Camden Town Underground station

Sami Quadri
·1 min read
Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation (British Transport Police )
Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation (British Transport Police )

A man is believed to have sexually assaulted two women at Camden Town Underground station in February.

British Transport Police have issued an appeal to try and find a man in connection with the two attacks.

The first victim was assaulted by a man while travelling on the escalator at the station and again as she made her way to the platform shortly after 8am on Monday, February 13.

Shortly after, the second victim was sexually assaulted by the same man as she walked up the stairs in the station.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 81 of 13/02/23. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest Stories

  • Indigenous group calls for apology, Vancouver hotel says employee followed protocol

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres has called for a public apology after an employee at a Vancouver hotel denied an Indigenous man access to a washroom, which they say resulted him losing control of his bladder in front of onlookers. The General Manager of the Hyatt Regency Hotel says it conducted an internal investigation after the association reported an incident last month. Patrick Gosselin says it determined the employee was following protocol to close restroom

  • 2 London, Ont., officers shot during day-long standoff with armed man, another man killed

    A 15-hour standoff with a barricaded man in London Ont., on Saturday culminated in two police officers being shot, a man being arrested, and a neighbourhood reeling from a tense all-day ordeal. Here's what we know so far: Two London police officers were shot at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. They were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Their conditions are not known. Adrian Neil Campbell, 42, has been charged with second degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

  • Anthony Fauci Grills Elon Musk's 'Craziness' For Call To Prosecute Him

    "Prosecute me for what?" asked Fauci, who has previously referred to the Twitter CEO's attacks as "merely a distraction."

  • Marriott releases details of woman’s accusation against former NFL star Michael Irvin

    Marriott provided its own account of what happened during an encounter between Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and a hotel female employee last month.

  • Murder Suspect Bolts Out of Courthouse in Oregon

    A murder suspect fled the Washington County Courthouse in Hillsboro, Oregon, during his pre-trial on February 27, footage recently released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shows.28-year-old Edi Villalobos bolted out of the courtroom at approximately 11am, after one of the two sheriff’s deputies assigned to guard him removed his restraints during a court break, police said. The deputies chased Villalobos out of the courtroom, but he was not found for more than two hours.According to police, Villalobos faced several charges, including murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, elude, two counts of burglary in the first degree, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.Several deputies and officers from the Hillsboro Police Department and the Forest Grove Police Department searched for Villalobos with the help of canines and drones, police said.Villalobos was located hiding underneath a blanket in a closet in a nearby unoccupied apartment following a tip from a resident in the area. According to police, Villalobos was taken into custody without incident and transferred back to the Washington County Jail.Police said that on March 9, Villalobos was indicted on two counts of burglary in the first degree and one count of escape in the second degree.Villalobos’ trial, which was scheduled for this week, has been canceled and will be rescheduled later. Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon via Storyful

  • Mexico kidnapping: A twisted moral code explains cartel's apology

    Mexico's gangs adopt a warped code of ethics - and the kidnap of Americans broke the rules.

  • Nicaragua proposes suspending Vatican ties after comments

    Nicaragua ’s government said Sunday it has proposed suspending relations with the Vatican days after Pope Francis reportedly compared President Daniel Ortega’s administration to a communist or Nazi dictatorship amid a crackdown on the Catholic Church in the Central American country. Relations between the church and the Nicaraguan government have been deteriorating since 2018, when authorities violently repressed antigovernment protests. Ortega branded Catholic figures he saw as sympathetic to the opposition as “terrorists” who had backed efforts to overthrow him.

  • Montreal man with disability speaks out after downtown Metro station assault

    Montreal comedian Alexandre Vallerand says he was trying to go home after seeing a film at a festival on March 3 when he was attacked at Berri-UQAM Metro station. Vallerand, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, was trying to get on an elevator he says was blocked by a group of people for 15 minutes. Disheartened, he tried to push past the group and accidentally ran over someone's foot. That's when he says he was punched in the side of the head and had his headphones stolen. "Someone hit

  • Woman reveals alleged domestic abuse and sexual violence by police officer ex-husband after David Carrick arrest

    For 19 months, since she first reported the abuse, she says his employer West Yorkshire Police has refused to investigate her allegations of domestic abuse. "West Yorkshire Police is absolutely committed to tackling violence against women and girls and to robustly investigating all allegations of sexual violence and domestic abuse."

  • Meghan Markle Wore a Coordinating All-Black Outfit for Brunch in L.A.

    The Duchess of Sussex was spotted outside a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles.

  • ‘The worst thing ever.’ Mother of missing KC teen awaits autopsy of body found Friday

    The mother of 13-year-old Jayden Robker, who’s been missing from his Kansas City home for over a month, said police believe her son was found dead Friday in Gladstone.

  • 'River in the sky' forces thousands to evacuate as floods hit California, leaving 2 dead

    The atmospheric river over California has forced thousands to flee their home, but another is set to cause more disruption and danger.

  • Equality and diversity 'take precedence over religious belief', NHS trust says

    An NHS chief executive warned that “equality and diversity takes precedence over religious beliefs” after a patient complained about a Catholic chaplain discussing same-sex relationships.

  • Elon Musk Doubles Down On Jan. 6 Denial With Defense Of 'QAnon Shaman'

    The rioter, Jacob Chansley, pleaded guilty to violently entering the U.S. Capitol, where he made threats against lawmakers.

  • Children as young as seven might be ‘mixed berry gender fluid muffins’, Welsh teachers told

    Children as young as seven might be a “mixed berry gender fluid muffin”, teachers have been told in a sex education resource promoted by the Welsh Government.

  • ‘I was a millennial priest - and discovered the dark side of the CofE’

    What made you become a priest?’ I’ve been asked this many times by many people. In pubs, in the street, at dinner parties. Over the years I’ve realised it’s several questions, depending on where the questioner puts their emphasis.

  • Yukon RCMP investigate double homicide in Mayo

    Yukon RCMP said they are investigating a double homicide after two men were shot in the community of Mayo, approximately 400 kilometres from Whitehorse, on Saturday morning. Police told reporters at a news conference on Sunday they believe Ben Symington, 35, and Michael Bennett, 22, were shot shortly after 5 a.m. on March 11 on Na-Cho Nyäk Dun First Nation's territory. "The families of Mr. Symington and Mr. Bennett have been notified of their deaths by police," Yukon RCMP Insp. Lindsay Ellis sai

  • Jehovah's Witnesses shocked by Hamburg attack, thank police

    The Jehovah’s Witnesses expressed shock Saturday over the deadly shooting at one of the group's halls in Hamburg, Germany, but thanked German authorities for preventing more bloodshed through their swift intervention during the attack. A gunman shot dead six members of the Hamburg congregation and wounded eight others, including a woman who lost her unborn child, before killing himself late Thursday. The shooting drew widespread condemnation and calls for a tightening of Germany's firearms laws.

  • Chicago firefighter's 2 kids die after fire claims wife, son

    A Chicago firefighter’s two remaining children have died days after a fire at the family’s Northwest Side home also fatally injured his wife and 7-year-old son, authorities said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office said firefighter Walter Stewart's 2-year-old son, Emory Day-Stewart, and his 9-year-old daughter, Autumn Day-Stewart, died Saturday and Friday, respectively, from injuries related to smoke inhalation, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Stewart's wife, Summer Day-Stewart, 36, died Thursday, and their son, Ezra Stewart, 7, died Wednesday.

  • 3rd teen arrested, charged for making online threat against Mississauga school

    A third teenager has been arrested and charged after making an online threat against a Peel region high school. In a news release Saturday, Peel police said a 15-year-old boy from Mississauga was charged Friday with uttering threats and mischief to property concerning online threats he allegedly made against Lincoln Alexander Secondary School. The boy has since been released with conditions and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date, police said. Police said the boy was