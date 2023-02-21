Man walking down a Fort Worth street shot, wounded after exchanging words with driver

A man walking down a Fort Worth street was shot and seriously wounded Sunday night after exchanging words with a driver of a vehicle that approached him, Fort Worth police said.

The victim told authorities he was shot by a passenger in the car.

The suspects fled the scene of the drive-by shooting and the man walked to a friend’s residence to seek medical assistance, Fort Worth police said. The man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.

No one has been arrested and Fort Worth police did not release any information on what was said during the exchange of words.

Fort Worth police responded to call of man suffering a gunshot wound just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Gordon Avenue. Fort Worth firefighters and MedStar personnel also responded.

Officers learned that the man had been walking eastbound on Orange Avenue towards Gordon Avenue when a vehicle approached and words were exchanged between the victim and the driver of the vehicle.

The victim stated that, without warning, the suspect, an unknown man who was a passenger in the vehicle, produced a firearm and discharged it, striking the victim once in the right elbow, Fort Worth police said.

Detectives with the gun violence unit and gang unit are investigating the shooting.