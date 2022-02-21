Man Walking Dog Helps Rescue Chihuahua Abandoned in Urine-Soaked Bags Near N.J. Train Tracks

dog saved from bag

South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter/ facebook

Coco the Chihuahua is clean and safe after a Good Samaritan found the dog in a heartbreaking situation.

According to a Facebook post from the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, on Saturday, a man walking his dog near train tracks in Vineland, New Jersey, noticed a bag on the ground and "saw the bag move and heard something inside."

"He immediately picked up the bag and brought it to the shelter. Inside was a young female Chihuahua. She and the bags she was in were soaked with urine," the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter added in their post.

The shelter is now caring for Coco, who is "shaken and lucky to be alive." Along with sharing her story, the rescue also posted a video of Coco breaking free of the filthy bags after arriving at the shelter. Whoever abandoned Coco left the dog in three bags, including a zipped duffel.

The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter reported the "horrific act of cruelty" Coco endured to the Vineland Police Department, per their Facebook post, which also includes photos of the brown and white canine.

Those who recognize Coco or know anything about how the animal ended up discarded and soaked in urine should contact the Vineland Police Department at 856-691-4111.

Coco is "comfortably resting" at a foster home, per the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, and is not available for adoption at this time. If you are looking for a rescue pet, the shelter encourages animal lovers to look at the many pets currently searching for homes.