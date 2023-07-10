Man violently assaulted after sitting next to stranger on train from Blackfriars

Police believe this man may have information that could help their investigation (British Transport Police)

A man was punched in the head by a stranger he sat next to on a train from Blackfriars, in an attack that knocked him unsconscious.

Police on Monday released a CCTV image of a man they are hoping to trace following the violent assault, which left the victim with bruising and a perforated eardrum.

Around 2.40pm on Saturday, June 24, the victim boarded a train travelling from Blackfriars to Brighton along with his friends, and sat beside a man he did not know.

The man became verbally aggressive and punched the victim in the head, causing him to lose consciousness.

(British Transport Police)

The attacker then left the train at London Bridge station.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said on Monday: “Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

“If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 370 of 24/06/2023.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”