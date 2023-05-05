Man vanishes from family near Rocky Mountain National Park. A search is on, rangers say

A search is on for a man who vanished from family near Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado rangers said.

Kevin Sypher was last seen in a parking lot near the Wild Basin Entrance after walking away from a car he was traveling in with a family member on Sunday, April 30, the National Park Service said in a May 5 news release.

Sypher, a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, was initially reported missing out of Parker on April 27, according to a Facebook post shared by the sheriff’s office.

He was found two days later in “the Denver area and reunited with family,” according to park officials.

Rangers said they learned Sypher was missing again on Monday, May 1, after coming across a group of people searching for him. Rangers began searching the area.

Park staff saw a man “matching Sypher’s description” walking near Copeland Lake on Wild Basin Road in the afternoon on April 30, according to park officials.

Rangers said they continued to search “Wild Basin Road and river corridor and up the summer trailhead.”

A park visitor who regularly hikes the area said they saw a man “matching Kevin’s description near the Wild Basin summer trailhead on Monday, May 1,” rangers said.

While “active search efforts have been suspended,” patrols are continuing to search the area, rangers said.

Sypher is described as standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, rangers said.

“He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue baseball cap, blue jeans and cowboy boots,” according to rangers.

Anyone with information about Sypher or happens to see him is asked to call 888-653-0009.

Rocky Mountain National Park is about 45 miles southwest of Fort Collins.

