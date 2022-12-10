Man Utd want to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with same player who pushed him out of Portugal side

Goncalo Ramos celebrates scoring for Portugal at the World Cup - Carl Recine/Reuters

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Manchester United will look to sign a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in the January transfer window and the club could turn to the man who has replaced their former star in the Portugal national team.

Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in Portugal’s impressive Round of 16 victory over Switzerland on the back of an explosive start to the season with his club Benfica, scoring nine goals in 11 appearances.

Ramos was already being watched by scouts from a number of top European sides after stepping out of the shadow of Darwin Nunez, following his £85m to Liverpool in the summer, but his stunning performance for Portugal has earned him even more attention.

The 21-year-old has been playing as a central striker for Benfica this term having played in a more withdrawn role behind Nunez last season, when they knocked Ten Hag’s Ajax side out of the Champions League in the first round of knockout games.

United were already tracking Ramos’s progress closely, something welcomed by Ten Hag when he took over as manager seven months ago, but the toxic departure of Ronaldo – who effectively forced United to tear up his contract after he attacked manager Ten Hag in a television interview – means the need for a new striker has become far more acute.

Sources are adamant, though, that they will not over pay in January and Ten Hag has a lot of confidence in Anthony Martial as long as the Frenchman can stay fit.

The fact Ramos has replaced Ronaldo in the starting XI at the World Cup in Qatar will only have raised his profile and United must decide whether to move for the youngster in January or risk waiting for a bidding war with other top European clubs in the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Erik ten Hag looking for Cristiano Ronaldo successor – and may turn to his Portugal replacement - Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Benfica have created a lucrative business model by selling their biggest stars to Premier League clubs in recent years but they resisted pressure to sell Nunez in January last season and are likely to do the same with Ramos.

The Lisbon club have once again reached the knockout rounds of the Champions League and will not want to lose their top scorer just because he has shone on the international stage and United have allowed Ronaldo to leave as a free agent.

Ramos is just one of the names being discussed behind the scenes at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag keen to stress that although they want to sign a centre forward in January it does not mean they will be able to do so.

Speaking at the team hotel in Andalusia, where his players have been on a training camp, ten Hag said: “Yes we want to sign a forward in January but only when we find the right player.

“We will do everything in our power. We are doing research on every opportunity and we will do everything we can if that opportunity is there to [sign them].

Another player of interest is Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, but Ten Hag refused to discuss specific targets at this stage of their recruitment planning.

“I cannot give comments on specific players,” he added. “I will never do that. Players have contracts and I respect that but make sure we are working in the background to get the right players in.”