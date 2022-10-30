Man Utd vs West Ham Premier League latest score and updates as Cristiano Ronaldo starts - live

(REUTERS)
Manchester United take on West Ham this afternoon in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side have gone unbeaten at home and abroad in the seven games since a 6-3 humbling at Manchester City at the start of the month, and could climb above Chelsea into fifth with victory here.

They come up against West Ham, who have recovered from their poor start to the season and have only lost once since mid-September.

That defeat came at Anfield but the Hammers would leapfrog Liverpool into ninth in the Premier League table with a win this afternoon.

Follow all the action with our live blog below:

Manchester United vs West Ham updates

  • Manchester United, unbeaten in seven, face West Ham at Old Trafford

  • Victory would see the Red Devils climb into the top five of the Premier League, while West Ham can enter the top ten with a win

  • Cristiano Ronaldo STARTS for Man Utd

  • Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Elanga, Bruno, Rashford; Ronaldo

  • West Ham XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Downes, Benrahma, Bowen, Scamacca

Manchester United FC - West Ham United FC

Man Utd vs West Ham

16:12 , Luke Baker

The players are out at Old Trafford. Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo both in from the cold to start today - Maguire leading United out as captain.

Can West Ham spring the upset?

West Ham's road woes

16:11 , Luke Baker

West Ham have struggled away from home in recent times. They have kept just two clean sheets in their last 17 Premier League away games and, unsurprisingly, that has translated to negative results.

The Hammers have won just two of their last 14 matches on the road - losing 10 of those. It will be a big ask for them at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Man Utd vs West Ham stats

16:05 , Luke Baker

Manchester United have won their last four Premier League matches against West Ham. It's their longest winning streak against the London club since winning eight in a row between 2008 and 2012.

Meanwhile, West Ham are winless in their last 14 league trips to Old Trafford (D3 L11). Their last away victory over Manchester United in the league came more than 15 years ago, in May 2007 thanks to a Carlos Tevez winner.

Going even further back, the picture doesn't get any better for West Ham. They have lost more away Premier League matches against Manchester United than they have against any other side.

Antony’s controversial circus trick was the act of a true Manchester United winger

15:57 , Luke Baker

It was out near the same Old Trafford touchline, some 14 years ago now, that another Manchester United winger decided to dabble in a spot of showboating, writes Northern Football Correspondent Mark Critchley.

Four unanswered goals up against Arsenal with about a quarter of an hour remaining, Nani infamously embarked on a “seal dribble”, juggling the ball with his forehead as poor Justin Hoyte desperately tried and failed to keep up with him, and eventually crumpled to the floor, getting back up only to be beaten again.

Helped by the fact it was the pick of that year’s FA Cup fifth round ties and broadcasted to millions on terrestrial television, it was a largely inconsequential moment that has become an abiding memory, as has the fact that Nani was rebuked for his flamboyance by Sir Alex Ferguson in the dressing room afterwards. Nani was told “he didn’t need to do that”.

“Obviously, I agreed,” he later said. “I always follow the orders of my coach and am not interested in causing controversy.”

Except Ferguson was not always entirely consistent on the issue of his players taking the piss, and not even consistent on this specific instance involving Nani. A few months later during United’s most successful season since 1999, before the second leg of a Champions League quarter-final against Roma, the United manager was asked about accusations that Cristiano Ronaldo humiliated their opponents with unnecessary trickery at the Stadio Olimpico. “I don’t care,” came the response.

Antony’s controversial circus trick was the act of a true Manchester United winger

Flynn Downes wants West Ham to keep momentum going

15:46 , Luke Baker

West Ham have won six games at home in a row, but midfielder Flynn Downes now wants them to take that form on the road.

“At the minute we are flying, we have got a lot of momentum,” Downes said. “The mood in the camp is very good. The boys and all the staff are buzzing.

"But we have got to keep it going. We are a good team. Obviously, the Premier League is very tough, but we back ourselves against anyone.

“I can’t wait to play there. Anfield the other day was quite surreal, so I am sure Old Trafford won’t disappoint."

‘Impatient’ Erik Ten Hag admits United development will take time

15:36 , Luke Baker

Man Utd boss Erik Ten Hag has spoken about how he would like to speed up the process of United's development, but that the process will take as long as it takes.

"Developing a team takes time," he said. "You can't go from zero to 100 — you have to construct it with the fundamentals before you go to the top, to the roof.

"Unfortunately it takes time, and I don't have time and I'm really impatient but I have to [wait] so it's quite clear.

"I think we're getting better at defending with 11, the players are more aware of it, that we have to do it with 11.

"Also, our build-up is improving game-to-game so now we have to develop more on our attacking game but it's the most difficult part, so it takes even more time but you can't increase the tempo of that process. I want it but we have to take our time."

(REUTERS)
‘He’s a joy to work with’: Marcus Rashford enjoying life under Erik ten Hag

15:28 , Luke Baker

Marcus Rashford says Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a “joy to work with” as the rejuvenated forward gradually gets back to his best.

The 2021-22 season was the most challenging campaign of the 24-year-old’s career to date, with last year’s heart-breaking penalty shoot-out miss in the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy compounded by injury, poor form and criticism.

Rashford managed just five goals in 32 appearances during a poor club season on both an individual and collective basis, but things are on the up at United under summer appointment Ten Hag.

The Old Trafford giants remain a work in progress but the meticulous Dutchman’s fingerprints have been clear since pre-season, leading to improved performances and togetherness.

‘He’s a joy to work with’: Marcus Rashford enjoying life under Erik ten Hag

Team news - Cristiano Ronaldo starts

15:25 , Luke Baker

The big news for Man Utd is that Cristiano Ronaldo STARTS at Old Trafford today. He may play up top on his own with the trio of Bruno, Rashford and Elanga behind him or as part of a front three, depending on Erik ten Hag’s formation

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen, Bruno; Rashford, Ronaldo, Elanga

Meanwhile, for West Ham, Craig Dawson returns from injury to start at the back. Gianluca Scamacca retains his place up front ahead of Michail Antonio.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Downes, Benrahma, Bowen, Scamacca

Man Utd vs West Ham team news

15:18 , Luke Baker

Pep Guardiola thinks Manchester United are ‘coming back’ under Erik ten Hag

15:07 , Luke Baker

Pep Guardiola believes that Manchester United are on their way back under Erik ten Hag and part of a chasing pack of clubs that are hunting down his Premier League champions.

The Manchester City manager is happy with how his side’s title defence has started as the mid-season break for the World Cup approaches.

Guardiola is aiming to win three successive Premier League titles for the first time, having previously gone back-to-back between 2018 and 2019, but he believes the standard of quality in the top flight is only rising.

The Catalan highlighted Ten Hag’s early work at Old Trafford for praise and also believes that Newcastle United are now a force to be reckoned with a year on from the Saudi Arabia-led takeover which has transformed the club’s fortunes.

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester United are ‘coming back’ under Erik ten Hag

Early team news

14:59 , Luke Baker

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is set to miss the game with a back injury. Fellow France international Raphael Varane will be sidelined but defender Harry Maguire made his return from injury as a substitute in Thursday’s Europa League win against Sheriff, so did midfielder Donny Van De Beek.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in team training but Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe remain long-term absentees. Phil Jones is not registered for Premier League games and Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

West Ham will check on Jarrod Bowen, who missed Thursday’s Europa Conference League win over Silkeborg with an ankle injury. The England World Cup hopeful has resumed light training and will be assessed ahead of kick-off. Lucas Paqueta (shoulder), Craig Dawson (dead leg) and Maxwel Cornet (calf) are still out.

Is Manchester United vs West Ham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

14:50 , Luke Baker

Manchester United take on West Ham this afternoon in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side have gone unbeaten at home and abroad in the seven games since that 6-3 humbling at Manchester City at the start of the month, and could climb above Chelsea into fifth with victory here.

They come up against a West Ham who have recovered from their poor start to the season and have only lost once since mid-September.

That defeat came at Anfield but the Hammers would leapfrog Liverpool into ninth in the Premier League table with a win this afternoon.

Here is everything you need to know.

Is Manchester United vs West Ham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Manchester United vs West Ham

14:37 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Manchester United face West Ham at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag’s side have gone unbeaten at home and abroad in the seven games since a 6-3 humbling at Manchester City at the start of the month, and could climb above Chelsea into fifth with victory here.

They come up against West Ham, who have recovered from their poor start to the season and have only lost once since mid-September.

That defeat came at Anfield but the Hammers would leapfrog Liverpool into ninth in the Premier League table with a win this afternoon.

Stick with us for all the action from Manchester.

